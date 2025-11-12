Japan’s Hoshino Resorts signs key agreement with Agoda

Digital travel platform Agoda joins forces with Japan's Hoshino Resorts Inc to make properties across its portfolio accessible to the OTA’s customers.

This partnership marks a key milestone as Agoda becomes the first digital travel platform to offer properties across Hoshino's entire brand collection, enriching travel experiences within Japan.

The collaboration brings all six of Hoshino Resorts brands HOSHINOYA, KAI, RISONARE, OMO, BEB, the newly launched LUCY, as well as other unique properties to Agoda customers.

The beginning of a great partnership

Well-positioned to meet the growing demand, Agoda and Hoshino Resorts Inc will provide travelers with seamless access to culturally rich stays across Japan’s unique landscapes.

Agoda country director for Japan Satomi Nakabayashi said of the partnership: “Hoshino Resorts’ commitment to quality resonates with Agoda's dedication to understanding and meeting the evolving desires of travelers. We are thrilled to offer a diverse variety of accommodations at great value through Hoshino's distinct brands, catering to every type of traveler. We are pleased to have Hoshino's trust in our ability to deliver exceptional experiences, and together, we aim to create memorable journeys for our customers.

For his part, Hoshino Resorts CEO Yoshiharu Hoshino remarked: “Our collaboration with Agoda marks the beginning of a new era in delivering enhanced convenience and excellence to our guests. This partnership is a testament to the trust we place in Agoda and our commitment to strengthening our relationship.”

Enriching offerings in a key market

This relationship not only demonstrates Agoda’s dedication to further integrating quality services but also signifies commitment and collaboration in offering high-quality travel experiences.

This alliance enriches Agoda’s offerings within Japan’s market, ensuring travelers have seamless access to premier accommodations via a globally connected platform.

By leveraging Agoda's extensive network of accommodations, flights, and activities, Hoshino Resorts Inc enhances its ability to cater to a broad spectrum of travel preferences.