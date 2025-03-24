Sabre Corporation announced a multi-year agreement with Jazz Tech, a Brazilian fintech company backed by Arbi Bank, under which Jazz Tech will serve as the virtual card issuer for Sabre Direct Pay in Brazil.

Virtual cards provide a secure, single-use payment method for each transaction, reducing fraud risks, offering detailed financial data, and simplifying reconciliation, while Sabre Direct Pay enables Jazz Tech to streamline financial operations for seamless, efficient, and reliable payments to agencies and suppliers.

“Sabre Direct Pay’s expansion into South America with Jazz Tech brings a fast and efficient onboarding process, enabling travel agencies to issue virtual cards and transact with suppliers seamlessly”, said Patricio Boccardo, Managing Director, Sabre Direct Pay. “The platform integrates directly into existing workflows, providing access to both prepaid and credit card options that improve payment acceptance. With automated processing and real-time reporting, agencies can enhance supplier relationships through timely, secure, and transparent transactions”.

Jazz Tech combines the agility of a fintech with the reliability of a bank, offering scalable financial solutions through an API-driven platform. Its integration with Sabre Direct Pay strengthens its ability to support Brazilian travel agencies with secure and efficient virtual card issuance. With a cloud native infrastructure and full compliance with the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN), Jazz Tech provides seamless payment processing and corporate credit solutions, ensuring flexibility and reliability for businesses.

“Integrating with Sabre Direct Pay enhances our ability to deliver tailored financial solutions to the travel industry,” said José Roberto Kracochansky, Founder and CEO at Jazz Tech. “Our API-driven ecosystem is designed to provide businesses with scalable and secure payment capabilities, ensuring travel agencies can access seamless virtual card issuance, automated reconciliation, and improved cash flow management – thanks to Sabre’s deep expertise in travel technology.”

This agreement marks a step forward in providing Brazilian travel agencies with advanced payment solutions, improving transaction security and efficiency across the industry.