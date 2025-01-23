JetSetGo, India’s first marketplace for private jet and helicopter charters, and a leading fleet operator, has announced strategic partnerships with SkyDrive and Eve Air Mobility. These collaborations aim to develop and deploy Urban Air Mobility (UAM) services in India. The announcement was made at the Urban Air Mobility Expo, part of the Bharat Mobility Show. The event, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and supported by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), took place at the India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida, from January 19-22.

As part of these partnerships, JetSetGo signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SkyDrive, a pioneer in eVTOL technology, to explore deployment opportunities for its three-seat fully electric multi-copter, “SKYDRIVE”. A Letter of Intent (LOI) was also finalized for a preorder of up to 50 aircraft. The collaboration will validate use cases and market demand, with initial projects starting in Gujarat and with possible future expansion to other regions across the country.

Similarly, another Letter of Intent (LOI) was signed with Eve Air Mobility to integrate Vector, Eve’s advanced Urban Air Traffic Management (UATM) solution, into JetSetGo’s future eVTOL fleet operations. Eve’s Vector solution is recognized globally, with JetSetGo becoming its 14th customer and second in India, showcasing its growing traction worldwide.

Kanika Tekriwal, Founder, JetSetGo, said: “Urban Air Mobility has the potential to change how we move within cities, making travel faster, easier, and more sustainable. At JetSetGo, we are not just joining this change; we’re working to lead it. Our partnerships with SkyDrive and Eve Air Mobility are important steps toward building a system that solves real problems like traffic congestion, high emissions, and limited access to quick, safe travel. We want urban air mobility to become an everyday solution that benefits millions, drives economic growth, and helps India take a leading role in the future of aviation.”

Jonathan Sumner, Chief Strategy Officer, JetSetGo, added: “Urban Air Mobility is about building a completely new transport ecosystem within our cities, one that enhances mobility for economic and social gains. By making rapid air transit more accessible and fostering a sustainable aviation future with innovative technologies, UAM offers an opportunity to rethink how cities move and function. The seamless integration of eVTOL aircraft with advanced air traffic management systems will be critical in ensuring safety, scalability, and everyday adoption.”

Amit Dutta, Chairman, CII Taskforce on Short Haul Air Mobility and Managing Director, Hunch Mobility, said: “The Urban Air Mobility Expo 2025, organized by CII, underscores its pivotal role in shaping India’s leadership in advanced air mobility. By providing a collaborative platform for manufacturers, facilitators, and operators, CII aims to drive the development of a future-ready urban air mobility ecosystem. Such initiatives reflect CII’s unwavering commitment to fostering innovation, promoting sustainability, and building global partnerships, all of which align seamlessly with India’s vision for transformative transportation solutions.”

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision for Advanced Air Mobility, highlighted during the 2nd Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation, JetSetGo is committed to advancing innovations that make air travel faster, more sustainable, and accessible. The Prime Minister’s emphasis on democratizing air travel through initiatives like UDAN, which has made flying a reality for millions, reflects India’s broader goal of enhancing connectivity and infrastructure. Aligned with this vision, JetSetGo’s strategic partnerships with SkyDrive and Eve Air Mobility, combined with its community engagement initiatives, aim to bridge the gap between urban and regional connectivity, fostering economic growth and strengthening India’s position in the global aviation landscape.