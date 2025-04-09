Jetstar Asia launched its new direct route between Singapore and Labuan Bajo, Indonesia last 20th March.

The twice-weekly service flies on Thursdays and Sundays, and offers travellers greater access to the UNESCO-listed natural wonderland that is the Komodo National Park.

On the heels of AirAsia, Jetstar Asia is now the second international operator to serve the Komodo National Park and provides travellers with more access than ever to the region.

Komodo National Park, known for its rugged landscapes, pristine beaches, world-class coral reefs, and famous Komodo dragons, has become a popular destination for visitors looking to explore nature’s unspoiled beauty.

Set sail to adventure

To complement these new flights, Indonesian cruise operator SeaTrek Sailing Adventures invites passengers to enjoy its signature Whale Sharks, Corals and Dragons itinerary, without having to transit through the busy airports of Bali or Jakarta.

Sailing aboard a choice of two traditional, UNESCO-heritage Indonesian wooden pinisi sailing ships, with either six or 12 cabins, guests can expect a series of unique wildlife opportunities from a ranger-led walk in search of Komodo Dragons on Rinca Island to snorkelling on some of the National Park’s best reefs among thousands of colourful fish and giant manta rays in addition to swimming with whale sharks

Guests will see conservation in action at a coral restoration project and snorkel at a favourite hangout of sea turtles, swimming with huge numbers of these gentle reptiles as they cruise along the shallow water of the reef.

Getting off the beaten track to sail in places visitors seldom see, additional experiences include swimming in a freshwater caldera, a swim in a jungle waterfall on the island of Moyo and relaxing on a picture-perfect pink sand beach on the desert island of Gili Banta.

Back on the mainland of Flores guests will meet local people and witness a traditional Caci dance performance as local strongmen perform a ritual whip-fight each armed with a rattan shield and a whip, whilst moving to the rhythm of traditional acoustic instruments.