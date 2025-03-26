Marriott Hotels announced the opening of Jim Corbett Marriott Resort & Spa, located in the pristine wilderness of Uttarakhand. Set amidst the dense forests of Jim Corbett National Park and on the bank of river Kosi, this retreat is a gateway to nature’s wonders and authentic local experiences. Guests can embark on thrilling jungle safaris, serene nature walks by the river or birdwatching excursions and indulge in the rich flavours of Kumaoni cuisine as they explore the vibrant culture through guided village tours, offering a deep connection to the traditions of the region.

Jim Corbett National Park, rich in flora and fauna, and home to one of the densest tiger populations in India, is a unique and breathtaking wildlife destination. As India’s first national park and the cornerstone of Project Tiger, it plays a crucial role in tiger conservation, offering visitors a rare chance to witness the majestic Bengal tiger in its natural habitat. The thrill of spotting a tiger amidst the wilderness, coupled with the park’s rich biodiversity, makes it a must-visit destination for those seeking both adventure and serenity. Easily accessible by road and well-connected to major cities in North India, Jim Corbett National Park is 145 kms from Bareilly Airport, Uttar Pradesh and 270 kms from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, making it a perfect getaway for those seeking comfortable yet adventurous stays in the heart of the wild.

“We are thrilled to bring Marriott Hotels to Jim Corbett National Park, a renowned sanctuary of natural beauty and rich biodiversity,” said Ranju Alex, Area Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International. “This opening reflects our commitment to expanding in India’s most sought-after travel destinations, providing guests with world-class hospitality in harmony with nature. Jim Corbett Marriott Resort & Spa, our 13th hotel under the brand in India, is designed to provide refined accommodations, exceptional service and immersive experiences. We look forward to creating unforgettable stays for travelers seeking adventure, relaxation, and a deep connection with nature, whether they are wildlife photographers, nature lovers, or simply seeking an escape from the hustle of city for a weekend.”

Building on the brand’s legacy of exceptional hospitality, the 99 modern, contemporary rooms are well-furnished and offer stunning views of the Malani Range and Kosi River, immersing guests in the raw beauty of Jim Corbett. Private balconies and large windows enhance the experience, whether overlooking the river’s serene flow or the lush, landscaped resort surroundings. Each room features comfortable bedding, technology-enabled work surfaces, and spacious, meticulously appointed bathrooms. Designed to create a seamless fusion of indulgence and convenience, every detail ensures every stay is as enriching as it is rejuvenating.

The resort offers delightful culinary experiences with its eclectic mix of dining spaces. The Corbett Kitchen, a contemporary all-day dining restaurant, features international favorites that highlight the myriad flavors of traditional Kumaoni cuisine. Guests can also dine under the stars with lush forest views at Malani Grill, which includes a menu of artfully reimagined delicacies and skillfully crafted concoctions. The speciality restaurant offers a unique dining experience inspired by the five elements of nature. Overlooking the majestic Malani Range and serene Kosi River, the restaurant blends fresh, locally sourced ingredients with traditional flavors, creating a harmonious culinary journey in the heart of the wilderness.

The Greatroom, which is Marriott Hotels’ take on the traditional lobby space, is the heart and soul of the resort, offering an inviting and sophisticated space for guests to relax and reconnect over artisanal teas and full-bodied coffees as well as an indulgent menu of creatively infused cocktails with seasonal ingredients. Sal Bar is a refined yet cozy indoor and outdoor space where guests can unwind with handcrafted cocktails, premium spirits, and a selection of fine wines. Inspired by the towering Sal trees that dominate the region, the bar is an ode to Indian spirits and blends rustic charm with modern sophistication. Complementing the drinks is a thoughtfully curated menu of gourmet small plates and hearty bar bites, featuring locally inspired flavors and international favorites—perfect for refueling after a thrilling day in the wild.

The resort caters to travelers across age groups, offering a range of activities to indulge in. Guests can enjoy the tranquillity of nature while kids stay engaged at the Kids Club, a nature-inspired playground, and The Jungle, an entertainment zone. Other recreational options include a gaming arcade, a golf simulator, and board games to be enjoyed as a family. For those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, the Quan Spa offers six therapy rooms with treatments that embrace the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda and contemporary wellness practices. Guests can also indulge in some quiet calm by the poolside while fitness enthusiasts can recharge their body and mind at a fully equipped fitness center.

Adding to the immersive experience, guests can participate in morning yoga sessions, set against the serene backdrop of the Corbett wilderness, offering a perfect start to the day. The resort also hosts interactive cooking classes, where guests can learn the art of crafting regional delicacies, guided by expert chefs—making for a memorable and enriching culinary experience.

With 5068 sq. meters of event spaces, including the largest pillarless ballroom in Jim Corbett and a spacious pre-function area, the resort offers versatile venues with stunning Malani Hills views, perfect for weddings, social gatherings, and corporate retreats. The 2,100 sq. meter central lawn, next to the swimming pool, provides an elegant setting for celebrations and weddings. The 2,400 sq. meter riverside lawn, the largest in Jim Corbett, features a wooden deck with the jungle as backdrop, creating a picture-perfect space for wedding rituals by the Kosi River. For a more intimate setting, Sal Bar’s terrace offers uninterrupted Malani Hills views, making it an ideal spot for cocktail evenings and private gatherings.

“Jim Corbett National Park is a land of adventure, beauty, and rich traditions,” said Pawan Chahar, General Manager of Jim Corbett Marriott Resort & Spa. “We are excited to bring guests closer to nature while offering them the signature Wonderful Hospitality our brand is known for, with the finest comfort and curated experiences. Whether it’s a wildlife safari, a cultural immersion, or a relaxing retreat, our resort is designed to create unforgettable memories.”