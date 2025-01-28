JourneyLabel, a curator of rare and transformative travel experiences, announces a partnership with Visit Utah featuring choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan and actor Abhinav Shukla to showcase Utah’s hidden treasures through uniquely crafted journeys.

Driven by a passion for extraordinary experiences, JourneyLabel has built its reputation since 2017 on transforming destinations into personalised narratives. The company’s dedication to uncovering the world’s hidden gems has attracted travellers seeking experiences beyond the ordinary, including notable personalities from India’s entertainment industry who share this vision for distinctive travel.

“Every journey we craft is a reflection of our commitment to the extraordinary,” says Yasmin Ikrami, Founder and CEO of JourneyLabel. “Our partnership with Visit Utah, featuring Salman and Abhinav, embodies our philosophy that travel should transcend the ordinary. From private encounters with local artisans to undiscovered viewpoints in Utah’s landscape, we create moments that resonate deeply with each traveller’s personal story.”

Headquartered in Mumbai’s Breach Candy with offices in Andheri and Wyoming, USA. JourneyLabel’s team of passionate explorers specialises in crafting rare, bespoke adventures. Their approach stems from a deep understanding that special moments deserve extraordinary settings.

“Our passion for travel and authenticity drives every journey we create,” explains Sufail Husain, Co-founder of JourneyLabel. “Through this Utah partnership, we’re revealing how America’s heartland can be transformed into an extraordinary canvas for personal discovery.”

Salman Yusuff Khan and Abhinav Shukla’s exploration of Utah will showcase JourneyLabel’s expertise in unveiling destinations through a lens of luxury and personal connection.

“JourneyLabel understands that true luxury lies in the uniqueness of each experience,” shares Salman Yusuff Khan. “They transform destinations into personal narratives.” adds Abhinav Shukla.