Julien Mattei, 36, has been appointed as the new Chief Investment Officer of Europe’s largest hostel chain, a&o Hostels. Previously serving as Investment Director at The Social Hub (formerly The Student Hotel) and in investment management at Norges Bank Investment Management (which manages Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the Government Pension Fund Global), Mattei brings 15 years of experience in real estate investment and development across Europe. He will work with a&o’s team of real estate and finance experts.

Speaking on the strategy for a&o’s continuing growth, Mattei said, “We are continuing our expansion in Europe and see highly attractive opportunities and in prime locations, particularly in hotel and office conversions.”

“Julien Mattei is our top choice and the perfect fit for a&o,” says a&o Hostels CEO Oliver Winter. “He is a strategic expert with a keen eye for detail and brings an extensive network that will be immensely beneficial for our European expansion”, he added.

With four new openings since the summer of 2024, a&o has been enjoying one of the most dynamic periods in the 25-year company history. Property ownership has increased through acquisitions and a&o currently operates 42 properties in 11 European countries, 19 of them owned by a&o which accounts for 45% of the total portfolio. With the backing of its owners, StepStone Group and Proprium Capital Partners, a&o has approximately €500 million available to invest in its further European expansion.

“I am excited to contribute to a&o’s further growth in Europe alongside founder Oliver Winter and our partners at StepStone Group and Proprium Capital Partners”, said Mattei.

“a&o has always stood for exceptional flexibility, a high standard for both product and location, and a strong cost-conscious approach – this combination will continue to provide a strong competitive edge and ensure healthy, sustainable, and long-term growth”, says Mattei.

Mattei also acknowledges the industry’s challenges: “rising costs, the increasing need for sustainability awareness, and global social and economic shifts bring new expectations and demands for the tourism industry, and we remain well positioned to successfully navigate these.”