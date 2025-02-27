Global luxury hospitality brand Jumeirah takes pride in the incredible women at the helm of Jumeirah Thanda Island in Tanzania as it commemorates International Women’s Day.

From hospitality to marine conservation, the women of Jumeirah Thanda Island are the driving force behind this extraordinary destination.

These amazing ladies work tirelessly to curate unforgettable guest experiences at this exceptional island retreat.

Antigone Meda and the art of purposeful travel

Under the leadership of general manager Antigone Meda, Jumeirah Thanda Island blends creativity and hospitality, resulting in guest experiences which are true to Tanzania’s unique environment and culture.

Guided by the philosophy of luxury with a purpose, Antigone’s work prioritises the empowerment of the local community, while also championing sustainability in a bid to protect the island’s natural environment.

The intrepid general manager has been integral to the island’s sustainable development over the years, and her influence is interwoven into the guest journey, from the design of the island’s traditional banda accommodation to the curation of guest experiences.

By doing so, Antigone ensures that every stay at Jumeirah Thanda Island is a memorable one.

A dive into the depths with Rianne Laan

Resident marine biologist Rianne Laan brings a strong marine biology background to Jumeirah Thanda Island, where she spearheads efforts to assess and preserve the island’s coral reefs to ensure the health of the marine ecosystem.

Over 300 fish species have been recorded in the private reserve, with Rianne’s work inviting guests to actively participate in protecting the island’s underwater world.

In honour of Rianne’s important work on the island, Rianne, a mermaid sculpture, was added to the island’s expanding artificial reef, serving as a tool to foster coral growth.

The sculpture was created by Antigone Meda, who used her artistic background to celebrate the important work of women like Rianne.

An offshore adventure with Maya de Villiers

Guests looking to explore Tanzania’s oceanic world can enjoy overwater adventures with boathouse manager Captain Maya de Villiers, who takes the helm of Jumeirah Thanda’s fleet of vessels.

Maya brought her vast knowledge of the ocean and love for adventure to the resort and her enthusiasm infuses every journey she leads.

Having navigated both the Mediterranean and the turquoise waters of Tanzania, Maya now leads thrilling marine excursions where guests can forge lifelong bonds while embarking on unforgettable experiences.

From sailing and snorkelling to once-in-a-lifetime encounters with whale sharks, Maya invites guests to explore the pristine marine environment with confidence and wonder.

Imani Mwakosya’s hospitality with a heart

Hospitality manager and hostess Imani Mwakosya is at the core of Jumeirah Thanda Island’s distinctive offering, with her extensive experience in luxury hospitality ensuring that every guest’s journey is seamless.

Imani’s keen eye for the finer details allows her to curate personalised itineraries which will surprise and delight guests.

Her imagination delivers everything from a themed scavenger hunt to keep younger guests entertained, to a tropical disco with personalised cocktails for a New Year’s Eve celebration, and even an impromptu musical quiz to brighten up a rare rainy day.

These amazing women bring a sense of warmth, dedication, and fun to every stay booked at Jumeirah Thanda Island, resulting in vacations that are both memorable and meaningful.