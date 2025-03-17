Seamlessly blending the rich heritage of the region with an innovative approach to service and style, the superyacht-inspired property completes the brand’s nautical trilogy, alongside the wave-shaped Jumeirah Beach Hotel and the iconic sail-shaped Jumeirah Burj Al Arab.

A Timeless Design for a Futuristic Vision

Designed by acclaimed architect, Shaun Killa, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab’s design draws on the majesty of the world’s finest yachts, with 386 elegantly designed rooms and suites, 82 serviced residences and an 82-berth superyacht marina. Interiors are inspired by the hue of golden hour, with marble clad surfaces, organic wood, soft-edged seating, handcrafted silk carpets, hand-blown crystal lights and textured fabrics. Expansive windows offer views of the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, the Arabian Gulf, and the lush surrounding landscapes, featuring four outdoor pools.

A Culinary Voyage

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab presents an extraordinary gastronomic journey, offering 11 curated dining experiences and four destination bars. Among them is an exciting new-to-Dubai concept, The Fore, a transformative venue that evolves throughout the day, featuring four destination restaurants and a central bar. Highlights of the resort’s restaurant collection include the Greek Mediterranean pool club and rooftop bar, Iliana, Japanese meets French cuisine at Kinugawa, and The Bombay Club, a celebration of Indian cuisine curated by Michelin-starred Chef Manav Tuli.

Intentional Wellness at TALISE Spa

Spanning three floors, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab’s state-of-the-art TALISE Spa is guided by the three foundational pillars of Performance, Intention and Empower. Advanced treatments are available in the Remedy Suite, featuring four technology driven therapies including cryotherapy, ChromoSpace light treatments, iDome infra-red triple detox and a hyperbaric oxygen chamber. Bespoke treatments and holistic therapies are offered in 13 treatment suites, each with a private terrace and stunning vistas over the Gulf, while facilities include a 20-metre indoor pool and fully equipped fitness studio.

A Haven for Families

The dedicated Family Club at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, offers an enriching space for young guests aged 3 to 10, built around connection and discovery. Conveniently located near the Resort Pool, this thoughtfully designed haven fosters creativity, learning, and meaningful connections through engaging activities and interactive experiences involving all family members applying the new techniques of ‘Jumeirah Circle’, a fun educational concept for a meaningful family experience.

Community and Connections

At Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, creating lasting relationships and unforgettable moments comes to the forefront. The resort’s curated program of exclusive, culturally connected activities fosters deep bonds among guests who share a passion for art and culture. Partnerships with local and international artists, galleries, and museums celebrate Dubai’s rich cultural narrative. Initiatives including an artist in residence programme provide platforms for chefs and creatives to inspire guests.

The Sleek Marsa Al Arab Marina and Promenade

The Marsa Al Arab Marina and Promenade is more than a picturesque waterfront and vibrant social hub. Featuring serene vistas, homegrown dining concepts, exclusive retail stores and sophisticated suites, it invites locals and visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty of the sea while exploring a rich tapestry of cultural experiences. This unique destination seamlessly blends relaxation, shopping, and refined hospitality, creating a space that fosters meaningful connections and memorable encounters.