Jumeirah Olhahali Island Unveils a Summer of Connection and Discovery

From curated culinary journeys to beachside family adventures, this island retreat invites guests to embrace the joy of summer. Jumeirah Olhahali Island invites guests to experience a summer unlike any other – one that celebrates connection, creativity, and discovery across the shores of North Malé Atoll in the Maldives. From May through August, the all-villa retreat introduces an inspired seasonal programme where every generation can create lasting memories through immersive dining, shared adventures, and revitalising wellness rituals.

A Season of Flavour

A highlight of the summer season, the resort will host an exclusive culinary residency from 7 to 12 June in collaboration with restaurant Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia, the celebrated Indian dining destination from Jumeirah Al Qasr in Dubai. For six evenings, 35 guests can enjoy an intimate, flavour-rich tasting experience spotlighting both beloved and lesser-known regional Indian dishes, reimagined with a modern twist.

The summer calendar continues with vibrant dining occasions, including the Eid International Market Night on 6 June and an Omakase Coffee Series from 6 to 10 June.

Beyond these highlights, guests can also embrace the island’s broader dining journey, whether savouring wood-fired pizzas with toes in the sand at Shimmers, discovering Japanese-Peruvian Nikkei plates at Kayto, or indulging in destination dining with beach barbecues, floating breakfasts, and private sandbank picnics.