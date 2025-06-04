Jumeirah properties get set to mark Global Wellness Day

With Global Wellness Day slated for 14th June, international luxury hospitality firm Jumeirah invites guests to reconnect with themselves, their surroundings, and the spirit of place through a meaningful journey of wellbeing at Talise Spa destinations around the world.

Spanning ten countries and 15 destinations, Jumeirah’s Global Wellness Day programme brings together thoughtful experiences rooted in nature and culture, each one designed to restore presence and balance.

From blessings in Bali and breathwork in London to turtle rehabilitation tours in Dubai, every activation reflects the rhythm of its setting.

This year’s theme, #ReconnectMagenta, calls on communities to reawaken their connection to self, to others, and to the planet, a vision that sits at the heart of Talise’s approach to wellbeing.

At Jumeirah, Talise is more than a spa destination, but more of a life philosophy: one that encourages presence, connection, and conscious living.

With this in mind, Talise Spa locations across the globe are set to offer a variety of localised modalities developed with the overall wellbeing of guests in mind.

Wellness in the UAE: Nourishment and nature

In Dubai, guests at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab are invited to begin their day with sunrise yoga, a nourishing breakfast, and a Valmont skincare masterclass, before unwinding in Talise Spa’s wellness facilities followed by behind-the-scenes experience of the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project (DTRP).

Here, they will learn about the team’s marine conservation efforts, including the chance to feed the turtles and enjoy a private aquarium tour, before unwinding in the Talise Spa’s wellness facilities.

Meanwhile, at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, the focus shifts to emotional wellness with somatic yoga, breathwork, and a keynote on the gut-mind connection by wellness and longevity nutrition expert Silvena Rowe, alongside opportunities to explore wellbeing technology.

Over at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, guests can enjoy a morning yoga and energising cold plunges at Janat Al Bahar events lawn followed by well-being booth experiences at the Safinah Ballroom which offers healthy bites and treats, wellness consultations, hand and percussion gun massages, kids yoga, and family-fun activities, while Madinat Jumeirah reconnects guests with nature through guided ecology walks, sunset yoga and sound healing under the stars.

In Abu Dhabi, Jumeirah Saadiyat Island presents a holistic programme of beachside yoga and meditation, a healthy breakfast bar, personalised Technogym AI check-up, and sound healing sessions.

The Gulf: Where health and beauty go hand in hand

Guests at Jumeirah Muscat Bay in Oman can try mindful meditation, a stretch and mobility class, and a guided nature hike followed by sunset beach yoga.

Further afield, Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain offers immersive sound healing, followed by a hands-on workshop to craft personalised body scrubs or hair masks and concludes with a guided massage class to understand the physiological benefits of massage techniques.

Meanwhile, in Kuwait, Jumeirah Messilah Beach invites guests to try a soothing Pilates session led by a psychologist and fitness expert, followed by journaling by the beach.

Europe and the UK: The art of restoring personal balance

In Italy, Jumeirah Capri Palace invites guests to restore balance with poolside yoga followed by the signature Leg School Therapy by Professor Francesco Canonaco.

Exclusive to Capri Medical Spa, this renowned treatment is designed to boost circulation, enhance skin tone, and promote full-body wellness while addressing cellulite, varicose veins, and stretch marks.

Over in Spain at Jumeirah Mallorca, the day begins with a grounding Hatha yoga sun salutation and meditation against the backdrop of panoramic views of the Mediterranean and the majestic UNESCO Heritage Serra de Tramuntana Mountain range.

Meanwhile, in London, Jumeirah Carlton Tower offers a sensory workshop led by GROUND, featuring breathwork, aromatherapy and guided meditation, followed by an energising Sanctum workout overlooking Cadogan Gardens.

Asia: Traditional methods meet contemporary modalities

In Indonesia, Jumeirah Bali invites guests to enjoy a serene wellness experience with beachside blessing rituals, Tarot Readings, Yin-Yang, Hatha and Pranayama yoga sessions, an educational talk with TAO on traditional Chinese medicine for longevity, and a chance to explore the benefits of herbal tea.

In the Maldives, guests at Jumeirah Olhahali Island can take part in a sunrise run, guided spa rituals, sunset yoga and voice alchemy sound journeys.

For visitors to Jumeirah Guangzhou or Jumeirah Nanjing in China, a fusion of modern and traditional practices awaits from Eight Trigrams Boxing and collagen treatments to morning meditation and yoga.