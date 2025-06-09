Jumeirah Thanda Safari: an exclusive African getaway

Right in the heart of South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province, Jumeirah Thanda Safari is one of the region’s most exclusive private game reserves spanning 16,500-hectares.

With its rolling hills and expansive land designated as a protected area for biodiversity and eco-tourism, the reserve is home to thriving wildlife, including the Big 5 (lion, elephant, rhino, leopard and buffalo), expert guides, exclusive-use Royal Residences where eponymous Jumeirah quality redefines luxury in the African bush, and more.

As to why this wild and beautiful location needs to be a go-to for the most intrepid globetrotters, Jumeirah offers five reasons to head over.

Live in regal comfort at the Royal Residences

The Royal Residences at Jumeirah Thanda Safari recently introduced a new flexible configuration allowing smaller groups the option to reserve two or three individual suites within an exclusive use four-bedroom Royal Residence, or one deluxe bedroom in a shared residence featuring a private veranda and indoor / outdoor shower.

Each four- or five-home ranges in size, featuring Zulu-inspired architecture, infinity pool and jacuzzi, sweeping views of the African wilderness, traditional boma and fire pit, as well as the exclusive services of a personal butler, private chef, and dedicated open-top safari vehicle with expert guides.

Whilst staying at The Royal Thanda Club, one of Africa’s most exclusive private residence clubs and real estate offerings, guests can embark on twice-daily game drives, guided bush walks, specialist photographic safaris and iconic bush-dining experiences under the stars.

Where conservation of both nature and traditions is a way of life

Renowned as a vital refuge safeguarded by dedicated conservation teams, Jumeirah Thanda Safari is the first reserve in Zululand to deploy AI-powered tracking collars to monitor rhino behaviour in real-time, allowing rangers to act quickly in response to illness, distress, or poaching threats.

For a rare opportunity to engage with this level of conservation, guests can witness this dedication firsthand by participating in activities such as rhino and cheetah tracking and game counts.

Deeply ingrained in its local community, the reserve supports community development with its Star for Life programme, which has positively impacted over 500,000 students worldwide through its focus on upskilling, empowering, and educating the youth.

The Thanda Foundation Trust addresses the needs of three neighbouring tribal communities, supports community-based projects, and serves as a fundraising vehicle for the conservation initiatives on the reserve.

Today, 93 percent of staff at Jumeirah Thanda Safari come from these local communities and guests have a variety of opportunities to immerse in the local Zulu culture.

Natural thrills abound

With zero light pollution, Jumeirah Thanda Safari offers among the region’s most impressive stargazing through the advanced Celestron NexStar telescope.

Expert rangers guide guests through galaxies, planets, and constellations, blending astronomy with Zulu storytelling for a remarkable celestial experience.

A private six-seater helicopter invites guests to enjoy aerial safaris, scenic flights to nearby coastal preserves, and seamless transfers to and from the international airport.

A truly personal experience

At Jumeirah Thanda Safari, game drives are entirely private: no shared vehicles, no crowded sightings. Guests enjoy uninterrupted access to the Big 5, as well as cheetahs, giraffes, zebras, herds of plains game, and more than 300 bird species.

With exclusive access to this formally protected eco-tourism reserve, guests are free to explore at their own pace.

Equally a getaway for culinary enthusiasts, guests have access to Jumeirah’s esteemed chefs from across the global portfolio, available upon request to craft bespoke dining experiences and gourmet menus from private in-suite meals to bush BBQs or sundowners set against the reserve’s landscapes and wildlife.

Experts on call

Guests have access to an elevated team of passionate experts who bring the African wilderness to life.

Lorraine Doyle, with over two decades in conservation, serves as the reserve’s ecologist and intensive care nurse, driving science-led wildlife management across 16,500 hectares of land.

Renowned wildlife photographer Christian Sperka, the lodge’s resident photographer and specialist guide, leads private excursions that blend technical expertise, artistic flair, and a deep commitment to conservation.

Their insights offer guests rare, behind-the-scenes access to the rhythms of the wild that few ever witness.