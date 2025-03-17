A new nature-immersive theme park, Junglia Okinawa, is set to open in Okinawa this 25th July offering visitors the chance to experience cutting-edge attractions and family-friendly entertainment in the heart of the prefecture’s Yambaru Forest – the northern part of the Yambaru area is famous for its UNESCO World Heritage status and breathtaking natural landscape.

Developed by Japan Entertainment Inc and built on the site of a former golf course, Junglia Okinawa’s design and concept is heavily inspired by the region’s spectacular subtropical rainforests. It will offer an exciting blend of thrill-seeking rides, luxury experiences and immersive activities that highlight the park’s natural surroundings.

Stand-out attractions will include a gas-balloon ride (HORIZON BALLON) where guests can take in spectacular 360-degree vistas of the verdant green forests and emerald-green seas below, a DINOSAUR SAFARI which will whisk passengers through the savannah to meet the park’s prehistoric inhabitants and a TREE-TOP TREKKING experience across a jungle suspension bridge.

A luxurious spa will be available on site, featuring outdoor infinity pools overlooking lush forests and mountains, a calcium bath, cave bath, natural hot springs and sauna. The park’s Panorama Dining restaurant will serve an array of Okinawan foods and will feature ‘floating’ nest-like seating areas perched above the treeline overlooking the park. Other dining options include Wild Banquet, an outdoor area of the park surrounded by brightly coloured tropical plants where guests can enjoy an alfresco menu of local specialities grilled to order in a live theatre-style kitchen.

Junglia Okinawa is located 1.5 hours north of Naha Airport. It can be accessed via car with parking available on site and shuttle buses will be in operation from partner hotels. Tickets will be available to purchase online or upon arrival from the park’s ticket booths.

The Yambaru Forest is a distinctive area in the north of Okinawa’s main island, rich with subtropical evergreen forests, mangroves and limestone mountains. It is a perfect destination for nature enthusiasts, with an abundance of activities available such as hiking, canoeing, kayaking, excursions to secluded beaches and wildlife watching. Highlights from the area include the fascinating rock formations at ASMUI Spiritual Hikes, the Hiji Waterfall and the Gesahi Bay Mangrove Forest.