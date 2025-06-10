JW Marriott Goa offers a Chinese culinary showcase at JW Kitchen

This month, JW Marriott Goa offers diners a distinctive culinary showcase at its all-day dining establishment JW Kitchen.

Currently running till Saturday,14th June, JW Kitchen invites guests to experience the bold, vibrant, and deeply storied flavours of China’s Sichuan province.

Known for its fearless use of spice and aromatic complexity, Sichuan cuisine is widely regarded as one of the most exciting culinary traditions in the world.

The limited-time menu is a tribute to Chengdu, the provincial capital and a UNESCO-recognized City of Gastronomy, and serves as a rare opportunity to explore this rich and diverse culinary heritage in Goa.

Guests will enjoy this exclusive culinary journey in the warm, relaxed ambiance of JW Kitchen, a space inspired by the easy elegance of a contemporary Goan beach house.

With both indoor and balcony seating overlooking the Chapora River and Fort, the restaurant provides a scenic backdrop to this unique dining experience.

Live kitchens and interactive culinary elements further enhance the guest experience, allowing diners to engage with the artistry behind each dish.

The fiery flavours of the Land of Abundance

The Sichuan region, often referred to as the ‘Land of Abundance’, is famed for its layered flavors, liberal use of chilli, garlic, and the unmistakable tingle of Sichuan peppercorns.

The menu features a wide array of dishes that reflect the signature boldness of Sichuan cuisine while offering depth, balance, and variety.

Among the appetisers, the Chengdu-style prawns are a standout, stir-fried with burnt chilli and scallions to deliver a perfect combination of heat and umami.

The spicy mala mushrooms are a vegetarian highlight, offering the numbing, peppery sensation that defines the region’s iconic ‘mala’ flavor profile.

The crispy tofu with Shaoxing wine offers delicate crunch balanced by the savory richness of aged Chinese rice wine, while the Chengdu-style lamb with cumin and coriander captures the earthy undertones of western China’s Muslim culinary influences.

The soup course includes the deeply comforting Mala Xiaomian-style Noodle Soup, characterised by a spicy, numbing broth and soft, hand-pulled noodles or a Spicy Seafood Peppercorn Soup, which brings together shellfish and aromatics in a broth that is both fiery and fragrant, making for a bold yet balanced beginning to the meal.

Main courses feature both classics and regional favourites, including the Wok-Fried pork Belly With Mountain Chilli And Sichuan Sauce is a rich, robust dish with layers of caramelised fat and spice, while the Sichuan Hot Pot Chicken offers a dry version of the classic hot pot: fiery, aromatic, and intensely flavourful.

The Mala Xiang Guo, a dry stir-fried hotpot medley, showcases a colourful mix of proteins and vegetables tossed in aromatic oils and spices.

Vegetarian diners will appreciate the Stir-Fried Tofu And Long Eggplant with Sichuan pepper and garlic sauce, which offers both heat and depth.

The Dan Dan noodles, a dish symbolic of Sichuan street food culture, combine spicy minced meat with sesame, soy, and vinegar for a complex, tangy finish.

To accompany the mains, the Sichuan-Style Fried Rice with edamame and burnt chilli delivers a smoky, satisfying flavour with each bite.

The experience concludes on a sweet note with inventive desserts inspired by regional and Asian elements.

The Mango Pudding Rice With Mango Ice Cream offers a light and tropical ending, while the Darsan With Jaggery-Sesame Gelato merges the crisp texture of fried noodles with the nutty sweetness of sesame and the warmth of jaggery, creating a dessert that bridges tradition and innovation.