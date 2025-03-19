Hoshino Resorts announced that its onsen ryokan [hot spring inn] KAI Hakone reopens on 1st August this year, following closure due to extensive refurbishment.

Located in the 1,200-year-old onsen town Hakone Yumoto, KAI Hakone has welcomed numerous travellers since 2012 with guest rooms offering picturesque views of Mount Yusaka and the Sukumo River.

With its rich history, Hakone Yumoto flourished as a hot spring resort along the Tokaido Road, one of the five main routes during the Edo period, by soothing the fatigue of travellers.

The property is adorned with Yosegi-zaiku, a traditional type of mosaic woodwork that developed in Hakone during the Edo period.

The concept of “A Hakone-style Inn Immersed in the History of the Tokaido Road” was chosen for KAI Hakone’s development, recognising Hakone’s history, as well as its hot springs, teahouses, and Yosegi-zaiku.

The Hakone route, known for its steep and challenging terrain, was lined with teahouses where weary travellers could rest.

Located between Odawara and Hakone, Hatajuku is known as the birthplace of Yosegi-Zaiku mosaic woodwork where items made using a variety of woods from Hakone’s mountains became popular souvenirs for travellers.

Extensive and exquisite renovations

The renovation will introduce a relaxing space centred around a newly constructed teahouse in the courtyard.

Located amidst lush greenery, this space will offer a soothing atmosphere alongside the hot springs, where guests can unwind after arrival and spend time with family and friends after dinner.

New guest rooms will incorporate the culture nurtured by travellers on the Tokaido Road, while new KAI Cultural Discovery activities and a dedicated space for these activities will also be introduced, allowing guests to experience the history and traditions of Hakone throughout their stay.

Where culture and hospitality meet

As part of the KAI brand’s hospitality, which focuses on embracing local traditional culture, the “Yosegi CHAYA” event will be held every evening, where staff will share the story of Yosegi-zaiku’s origins and the secrets of its crafting process.

Guests can also visit the workshop of a Yosegi-zaiku artisan through the local cultural experience program.

Visitors have praised opportunities such as these to engage with Japan’s traditional crafts and culture during their stay.

Therefore, the renovation will allow guests to experience more of Hakone’s charm than ever before.