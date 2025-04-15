Kansai Airports, ANA Cargo Inc. and NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. are joining forces as platinum sponsors for the Pharma Logistics Masterclass 2025 (PLMC™), a key industry event taking place in Osaka and Kyoto from 16-19, September 2025. This commitment is spearheaded by Yoshiyuki Yamaya, representative director and CEO of Kansai Airports; Kenichi Wakiya, president of ANA Cargo Inc.; and Satoshi Horikiri, president and representative director of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.

PLMC is an advanced training program designed to deepen logistics expertise in the pharmaceutical industry. Organized by Pharma.Aero* and the University of Antwerp, the program is held annually in various locations around the world. Japan, being one of the world’s top five pharmaceutical markets and a key player in the life sciences and medical technology supply chain industry, has been selected as the host for this year’s event.

The program unites industry experts and academics to explore the latest challenges and technologies in the pharmaceutical supply chain, offering a collaborative platform for sharing insights. Additionally, the program’s alliance with educational institutions creates a critical venue for strengthening robust industry-academia partnerships.

*Pharma.Aero: A joint alliance (non-profit organization) consisting of pharmaceutical companies, the CEIV Pharma-certified community, airport companies, and other stakeholders in the air cargo industry.

The PLMC™ key programs include:

・Market trends and future prospects

・Value chain strategy

・The role of technology in the sustainable life science logistics

・Impact on Japan’s global life science industry

・Life science supply chain ecosystem

・Conclude the program with a visit to the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025, an opportunity made possible through PLMC™’s partnership with the Expo.

Kansai Airports, ANA Cargo and NX Group will continue to support the development of the pharmaceutical industry through logistics.