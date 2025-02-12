Kazakhstan formally launched The Year of China Tourism in Astana on Saturday, 8th February.

The tourism year was ushered in with a vibrant cultural spectacle held at the city’s foremost shopping centre.

Among the highlights were a traditional dragon dance, musical and magic performances, as well as a banquet of authentic specialities.

An opportunity to learn

Han Chunlin, China’s ambassador to Kazakhstan pointed out that the Year of China Tourism offers a unique chance for Kazakhs to learn more about China and visit its most prominent destinations.

Han said: “We welcome Kazakh tourists and encourage them to visit more often, to experience the beauty of our landscapes and try our traditional cuisine.”

Tourism between China and Kazakhstan grew significantly in 2024, with more than 655,000 Chinese travellers visiting the Central Asian nation.

That said, the Year of China Tourism is expected to further boost tourism and foster stronger ties between the two countries.

During the Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China held last year, over 30 major events were held in Chinese cities and over 200 agreements were signed between government and private enterprises.