According to a recent survey by travel insurance company Squaremouth*, 47% of travellers are opting for multigenerational trips in 2025, while a recent report by Virtuoso** also reveals that families are increasingly seeking experiences that cater to multiple generations. Jawakara Islands Maldives, a luxury resort in the Lhaviyani Atoll just 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport comprising two islands connected by an oversea walkway, serves as the ultimate family getaway in the Maldives with a variety of activities and accommodations to suit all ages.

As the largest kids’ club in the Maldives, Jawa Kids Club offers a range of experiences designed to engage younger guests with activities ranging from mini-golf, football, and paddle tennis to child-friendly spa treatments, sushi making, and mocktail mixology classes. Children are also offered the opportunity to immerse in Maldivian culture through music, dance, art, traditional fishing methods, sustainability workshops, and marine biology exploration guided by the in-house expert.

Older guests can enjoy a variety of alternative activities such as a treatment at one of the two onsite SULHA spas which offer Ayurveda therapy and remedial healing experiences alongside a yoga retreat that sits above the Jawakara lagoon. Other more active experiences include a 9-hole golf course – the largest course in the Maldives – as well as pickleball, padel, artificial turf courts for futsal, tennis and badminton courts, a fitness centre, and volleyball.

Jawakara is also one of the few resorts in the Maldives to offer three-bedroom villas, providing ample space for larger families, with villas featuring private pools, expansive outdoor living areas, and direct access to the beach.

Jawakara features a variety of dining experiences on Mabin, with à la carte restaurants Molo and UMI serving Mediterranean and Asian-Pacific cuisine respectively, while Saima serves indoor and al fresco all-day buffets in an open-air dining room with live cooking stations, alongside various bars. On Dheru, guests can alternatively enjoy buffet-style dining at ‘The Vela Restaurant’ or opt for á la carte Asian-Pacific cuisine UMI 海 Restaurant at the heart of the walkway connecting the two islands, as well as additional bar choices. Guests staying at either Mabin or Dheru are welcome at the à la carte restaurants on both islands.