Keisei Electric Railway Company introduced facial recognition ticket gates for several trains plying routes connecting major Tokyo stations and Narita Airport.

Local media were given a preview on Thursday, 23rd January, just before the gates began operation the following day, 24th January.

The implementation of these gates seeks to reduce congestion caused by the significant increase of foreign travellers in Japan.

Powered by artificial intelligence, the gates are currently in use for Keisei Skyliner trains connecting Ueno Station in Tokyo with Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture.

According to an official statement from Keisei: “Smooth boarding without waiting in line after arriving at the airport can be expected. We hope customers will experience the convenience of this new system.”

While the gates are currently in use at Ueno, Narita Airport Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 and 3 stations, the system will soon be offered for the airport route departing from Nippori Station.

How does the system work?

Passengers must first register a facial photo and complete payment via the train operator’s reservation website.

By showing one’s face on a tablet at the gate, the system issues a reserved-seat ticket for the next departing train.

Passengers who wish to select a specific seat or board a different train other than the immediately departing train will need to purchase tickets at station counters or vending machines.