Khiri Travel has joined The Long Run, a global community of purpose-driven tourism businesses which aims to implement positive change around the world.

The Long Run, which has 73 members, mostly ecolodges, tourism experiences and destinations on six continents, was founded in 2009. Its ambitions and projects are based on the four Cs: conservation, community, culture, and commerce.

Khiri Travel, a 32 year old destination management company, has built an international reputation based on innovation and sustainable tourism discoveries. It has 17 offices in eight countries in Southeast Asia.

Protecting biodiverse landscapes

Khiri Travel will now work closely with The Long Run members who, together, each year protect 23 million acres (9.3 million ha) of biodiverse landscapes, support 130,000 people through employment, education and training, and spend over US$13 million on conservation, community and culture projects.

“We are pleased to join The Long Run, not least because their diverse members are highly inspirational,” said Willem Niemeijer, founder and CEO of Khiri Travel. “Yes there is technical support and best practice exchange, but more than that, The Long Run members work together, listen, learn and collaborate to elevate sustainability standards for all. There is real enthusiasm and inspiration in everything they do.”

Khiri Reach, Khiri Travel’s charitable arm, is now implementing the 4Cs concept by advancing conservation and community projects such as seagrass planting in Kalpitiya, Sri Lanka and supplying boats to help children safely cross the Kambaniru River to and from school in Sumba island, Indonesia.

Regenerative travel

Khiri Reach, which has pioneered and supported dozens of community and conservation initiatives in Southeast Asia since its foundation in 2007, will add more regenerative travel projects this year, inspired by The Long Run’s ‘4C’ agenda.

The idea of regenerative travel is to actively improve ecosystems, communities and economies that are engaged with tourism.

“Around the world, The Long Run members have the authority and hard-earned experience to speak out on regenerative travel,” said Dr Anne-Kathrin Zschiegner, Executive Director of The Long Run. “That’s why we welcome Khiri Travel. They bring both a passion for responsible travel but also over 30 years’ of experience. We look forward to working with Khiri to achieve great things on behalf of local communities.”

Both Khiri Travel and The Long Run will be active at ITB Berlin 4-6 March. “We aim to lead our corner of the travel industry with clarity, vision and conviction,” says Dr Zschiegner. “Working together with our members, we aim to move the needle politically on matters pertaining to responsible and regenerative travel.”