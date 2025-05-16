Kids Fly Fare-FREE on new Loganair routes 

The campaign supports the introduction of new direct Saturday services between Edinburgh and Guernsey, launching 24 May, and Glasgow and Newquay, launching 31 May

Loganair, the UK’s regional airline, has announced the launch of its Kids Fly Fare-FREE campaign to coincide with the launch of two new seasonal routes for summer 2025, offering added value for families planning travel in the months ahead.

The initiative, which runs from Thursday, 15 May to Sunday, 25 May, allows children aged 11 and under to travel without paying an airfare when accompanied by a fare-paying adult, with only taxes and surcharges applying.

The campaign supports the introduction of new direct Saturday services between Edinburgh and Guernsey, launching 24 May, and Glasgow and Newquay, launching 31 May – both designed to connect travellers with some of the UK’s most popular coastal destinations.

The Edinburgh to Guernsey route will operate weekly on Saturdays until 13 September, departing at 16:10 and arriving in Guernsey at 18:10. Return flights will leave at 18:40 and land in Edinburgh at 20:45.

This new connection opens up the Channel Islands’ unique blend of stunning coastlines, rich heritage and renowned hospitality to Scottish travellers, while also giving Guernsey-based passengers direct access to Edinburgh and onward links across Loganair’s domestic network.

Meanwhile, the Glasgow to Newquay service offers a direct route to Cornwall’s coastline, with flights running every Saturday throughout the summer season. Fares start from £89.99, including a combined 21kg luggage allowance across cabin and hold bags.

Luke Lovegrove, Chief Commercial Officer at Loganair, said: “With summer travel on the horizon, we’re pleased to be launching two new routes and a campaign that offers something extra for families planning their next trip.

“Our Kids Fly Fare-FREE initiative supports the return of our seasonal services to Guernsey and Newquay, and we look forward to welcoming more customers on board as they explore everything these fantastic destinations have to offer.”

Earlier this year, Loganair was ranked second in Which?’s annual customer survey of short-haul airlines, achieving a 72% customer score. The airline received a five-star rating for customer service and four stars for booking, boarding, and cleanliness.