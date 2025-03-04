Kisawa Sanctuary, the award-winning 300-hectare beach escape on Benguerra Island has appointed Nazik Amrani as General Manager. With over two decades of experience in luxury hospitality leadership, Nazik brings a wealth of expertise in resort operations working with prestigious brands such as Banyan Tree and Zaya Nurai Private Island, across destinations in the UAE, Seychelles, Indonesia, Laos, and Morocco.

At Kisawa Sanctuary, Nazik will oversee the property’s eight exclusive Residences, its acclaimed Natural Wellness Center, and its innovative ‘resort-to-research’ partnership with the Bazaruto Center for Scientific Studies. Her appointment reinforces Kisawa’s commitment to delivering exceptional service while maintaining its dedication to environmental conservation and cultural preservation.

“I am so proud to be part of team Kisawa. I look forward to continuing the tradition of serving from the heart. The sanctuary’s unique approach to personalised hospitality creates an unparalleled opportunity to deliver truly meaningful guest experiences”, says Nazik.

One of Nazik’s first initiatives at Kisawa will be to introduce a dedicated ‘Solo Escapist’ experience, designed to celebrate and welcome the individual traveller.

Nazik’s appointment comes at an exciting time for Kisawa Sanctuary as it continues to strengthen its position as a leader in sustainable luxury hospitality, offering guests an intimate escape where luxury meets purpose on Mozambique’s pristine coastline.