Klook partners with Tourism and Events Queensland

Collaboration leverages Klook’s digital reach to inspire bookings and showcase Queensland’s diverse experiences, delivering measurable benefits for local tourism operators.

Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ) has reached a major milestone with the launch of its first-ever global partnership with Klook, a pan-regional experiences platform in Asia Pacific. This landmark collaboration will deliver an integrated, multi-market campaign from January to June 2026, targeting six key Asian markets; Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and the Philippines. Designed to inspire travel and convert interest into bookings, the partnership will showcase Queensland’s diverse tourism offerings, boost international visitation and generate tangible benefits for local operators.

Heart Reef, The Whitsundays. Image credit: Tourism and Events Queensland

Building on TEQ’s new brand “That Holiday Feeling”, the partnership will harness Klook’s extensive network and innovative marketing channels, including its Klook Kreator programme, to spotlight Queensland’s iconic attractions and unique activities. By sharing compelling destination stories and leveraging rich content across digital platforms, the campaign aims to connect with travellers seeking authentic, meaningful experiences and position Queensland as the ultimate holiday destination. This multi-million-dollar initiative will work to drive bookings and deepen engagement, encouraging visitors to explore Queensland more fully and discover their next great adventure.

Howard Smith Wharves, Brisbane. Image credit: Tourism and Events Queensland

Aligned with the Queensland Government’s 20-year tourism plan, Destination 2045, this initiative delivers by launching the first in a series of global commercial and strategic activations that position Queensland as a leading international destination.

Tourism and Events Queensland CEO, Craig Davidson, said: "This partnership marks a significant step in Queensland’s global tourism strategy. By joining forces with Klook, we’re amplifying Queensland’s presence in key Asian markets while also creating a seamless path for travelers, from inspiration right through to booking.

Wallaman Falls, Girringun National Park, Townsville. Image credit: Tourism and Events Queensland

“Together, we’ll position Queensland as a must-visit destination, delivering real benefits for our tourism operators and communities."

Henry Hooper, Managing Director of Americas, Oceania, UK and Europe, Klook said:

“Queensland is already a beloved destination home to some of Australia’s most iconic experiences, and we’re excited to partner with TEQ to shine a bigger spotlight on what makes this destination truly special.

“Today’s travellers are seeking more than just places to visit, they’re looking for meaningful moments and genuine connection. Together, we’re opening the door to deeper discovery, connecting them to Queensland’s rich tapestry of authentic local experiences, and inspiring them to uncover more purposeful adventures along the way.”