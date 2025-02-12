Asia’s leading travel experiences platform, Klook, has secured a fresh $100 million in funding fueling its mission to redefine how travelers explore the world. The investment from Vitruvian Partners, comes as Klook marks its 10th anniversary, setting its sights on scaling up operations across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond while tapping into the growing market of younger, experience-driven travelers.

The funding injection will power Klook’s next growth phase, focusing on customer service enhancements, merchant support, and AI-driven operational efficiency through its strategic partnership with Google Cloud. This move builds on the company’s momentum following a $210 million Series E+ round in 2023, which saw Klook achieve overall profitability for the first time, boasting an annualized gross booking value of $3 billion.

“Over the past decade, Klook has become the go-to platform for travel experiences in Asia-Pacific, reshaping how travelers connect with destinations,” said Ethan Lin, co-founder and CEO. “With Asia remaining the epicenter of global tourism, our strong brand, extensive supply network, and deep local expertise put us in the perfect position to deliver even greater value to the next generation of travelers.”

Klook is also making waves in social commerce, recently integrating bookings with TikTok as part of its Kreator program for influencers. The initiative, spanning seven Southeast Asian markets and Japan, allows TikTok users to discover and book activities directly through the platform, reinforcing Klook’s appeal to Gen Z and millennial travelers.

Vitruvian Partners’ investment underscores the immense growth potential of the travel experiences sector. “Klook’s commitment to innovation and customer experience makes it a leader in transforming travel experiences in Asia-Pacific,” said Sophie Bower-Straziota, partner at Vitruvian. “With our global expertise in the travel market, we’re excited to support Klook’s expansion and operational strength.”

Beyond funding, Klook continues to forge strategic alliances with travel powerhouses like Seera Group, Tiqets, and Booking.com. With the Asia-Pacific travel market poised to hit $490 billion in gross bookings this year, Klook is well-positioned to capitalize on the region’s post-pandemic resurgence. Industry leaders note that the demand for experiences is soaring, with travelers prioritizing meaningful activities over material goods. “Experiences are the reason people travel—it’s what makes a trip memorable,” said Tiqets founder and president Luuc Elzinga.

As Klook charts its next decade, it’s doubling down on its creator economy strategy, social commerce integrations, and an ambitious expansion into Western markets. With a strong track record of innovation, Klook is proving that the future of travel lies in curated, immersive experiences tailored to the modern explorer.