Korean Air is celebrating the Lunar New Year by displaying traditional good luck charms, known as Bokjori, at major domestic company sites from 22 January to 4 February.

The Bokjori hanging tradition is a cherished Korean custom where a strainer, made of woven bamboo, is hung on the wall during the first day of the Lunar New Year. The custom is to “gather” good fortune and prosperity, much like scooping up rice with a strainer.

Since 2008, Korean Air has upheld this tradition by carrying out the Bokjori hanging event every Lunar New Year. The annual initiative aims to wish customers good health and happiness while promoting and preserving this meaningful aspect of Korean culture.