Korean Air is Airline Ratings’ 2025 Airline of the Year

Australia’s AirlineRatings.com just named Korean Air as its Airline of the Year for 2025.

The South Korean flag-carrier also won Best Economy Class in Airline Ratings’ World’s Best Airline Cabin Class Awards.

The airline likewise secured eighth position in the publication’s Top 25 Safest Full-Service Airlines rankings in January this year.

Korean Air was recognized for its commitment to enhancing the passenger experience and its strategic growth initiatives.

Airline Ratings chief executive Sharon Petersen said: “Korean Air’s delivery of exceptional service across all cabin classes, from economy to premium, is backed by continuous investment in next-generation aircraft and fleet modernisation. With the successful acquisition of Asiana Airlines, the airline has established a historic milestone in shaping its future.”

This recognition follows Korean Air’s previous accolades, including being ranked second in AirlineRatings’ Top 25 Airlines and winning Best Long-Haul Carrier in North Asia in 2024.

The airline remains committed to strengthening its position as a leading global carrier through continued innovation and service excellence.

Providing an exceptional experience to clients the world over

Airline Ratings commended Korean Air’s economy class experience, highlighting the spacious seat configurations in comparison to other airlines and attentive onboard service.

The evaluation also noted the airline’s comprehensive amenities on its long-haul routes, along with enhanced dining and expansive inflight entertainment options.

A standout feature of Korean Air’s economy class is the Boeing 787-10, which offers industry-leading seats with a 120-degree recline capability and 13.3-inch high-resolution monitors, significantly enhancing passenger comfort and entertainment options.

Korean Air’s strategic fleet modernisation programme continues to drive service improvements and operational efficiency.

The airline’s latest addition of next-gen aircraft, including the Airbus A350-900, A321neo and Boeing 787-10, have strengthened its network coverage while setting new standards for inflight experience and operational reliability.

Beyond passenger experience, the airline has demonstrated business strength and future readiness.

The recent successful acquisition of Asiana Airlines, one of the largest mergers in Asian aviation history, marks a significant milestone as the airline embarks on a bold new journey.