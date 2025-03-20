Korean Air announced two new initiatives under its current service enhancement strategy, involving improvements to airport lounges and new cabins for aircraft.

The South Korean flag-carrier will be implementing upgrades at its airport lounges and introducing Premium Economy cabins.

This initiative follows the unveiling of its new corporate identity ahead of the Asiana integration.

Based on current plans, the airline will expand and renovate its existing lounges at Incheon International Airport Terminal 2.

New Prestige Class Garden Lounges will be built in both the east and west wings at Incheon; both areas were added during the airport’s Phase 4 expansion.

These enhancements will accommodate increased passenger traffic following the airport expansion and the relocation of Asiana Airlines into Terminal 2.

Bigger and better

The existing Prestige Class Lounge in the east wing will double in size, while the Miler Club Lounge will also be expanded.

These four lounges will open in phases from August 2025, providing a more spacious environment for an elevated customer experience.

The First-Class Lounge and Prestige Class Lounge in the west wing will undergo renovations and reopen in April 2026.

Once all upgrades are complete, Korean Air will operate a total of six lounges at Incheon, expanding the overall lounge space by 2.5 times and doubling seating capacity.

The airline will also renovate its lounges at major international hub airports. The lounges at Los Angeles (LAX) and New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) will undergo complete redesigns, incorporating city-themed atmospheres.

Beyond mere construction and refurbishment, Korean Air is also enhancing the airport lounge experience by introducing a new feature in its mobile app.

This update will provide passengers with real-time information on lounge location, amenities, reservations, and crowd levels, making it easier to plan and enjoy their time before a flight.

Pre-flight indulgence

Also, the First-Class Lounge will be transformed into a premium space that exceeds airport lounge conventions.

The airline plans to create an elegant, refined environment offering sophisticated comfort associated with luxury hotel lounges.

Food and beverage services will be significantly enhanced with live kitchens offering fresh, diverse cuisine. Bartenders and baristas will prepare cocktails, wines, and beverages on-site.

Dedicated bakeries and patisseries will serve croissants, pizzas, and desserts, while a signature noodle bar will offer freshly prepared dishes.

Premium Economy makes its debut

Korean Air will also introduce Premium Economy seating in response to growing market demand. The airline will retrofit 11 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, removing First Class cabins to install Premium Economy cabins.

The first retrofitted aircraft will enter service in the second half of 2025 with a three-class configuration: Prestige (Business), Premium Economy and Economy.

Fleet modifications will continue through 2026 to expand Premium Economy availability across more routes.