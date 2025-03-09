KrisFlyer, the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group’s lifestyle rewards programme, is celebrating its 10 million member milestone in March 2025 with attractive redemption promotions, bonus miles-to-points and points-to-miles conversions, and enhanced mile accrual options.

Launched in 1999 as SIA’s frequent flyer programme, KrisFlyer has evolved into a leading global lifestyle-centric rewards programme. Today, its 10 million members can now earn and redeem miles with over 1,700 brand partners worldwide, covering travel, dining, shopping, and various unique experiences, as well as on flights with SIA, Scoot, and other partner carriers.

Dai Haoyu, Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Singapore Airlines, said: “KrisFlyer is deeply appreciative of our members’ trust and loyalty, which has driven our global membership number to double in just three years. This growth has been fuelled by the expansion of our rewards beyond flight benefits, enabling members to earn and redeem miles in ways that best align with their lifestyle and preferences.

“We are celebrating this milestone with exclusive promotions and mile accrual opportunities as a gesture of gratitude to our loyal members. Looking ahead, we have even more exciting rewards and experiences in development, along with plans to further enhance the value of the KrisFlyer membership.”

Miles Redemption Offers

Between 7th and 23rd March 2025, KrisFlyer members will enjoy a 20% miles redemption discount on Economy Saver award flights across the SIA network, and selected Premium Economy Saver award flights between Singapore and the United States of America, for travel between 1st May and 15th November 2025.

Additional discounts will be available through KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes between 14th and 31st March 2025, for travel between 1st and 30th April 2025. Members should monitor KrisFlyer’s social media platforms and the KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes website for updates.

Members can also benefit from a 30% sitewide redemption discount on KrisShop and Pelago, and a 30% bonus on miles when they transfer their KrisFlyer miles to Kris+ from 7th to 31st March 2025.

Bonus Miles Promotions

From 24th to 31st March 2025, members will earn 50% more miles for all SIA and Scoot flights booked on the SIA and Scoot websites or mobile applications respectively, for travel between 1st April and 31st October 2025.

From 7th to 31st March 2025, new members will receive a welcome bonus of 1,000 miles when they sign up for a KrisFlyer membership by entering the promo code ‘KF10M’.

Partner Bonus Conversion Deals

From 7th to 31st March 2025, KrisFlyer members will enjoy bonus miles-to-points and points-to-miles conversions with the following partners:

CapitaStar: 20% bonus for Singapore-based KrisFlyer members on KrisFlyer miles to STAR$® and STAR$® to KrisFlyer miles conversions.

to KrisFlyer miles conversions. Esso Singapore: 20% bonus for Singapore-based members on KrisFlyer miles to Esso Smiles points and Esso Smiles points to KrisFlyer miles conversions.

Accor: 20% bonus on KrisFlyer miles to Accor ALL Reward points and Accor ALL Reward points to KrisFlyer miles conversions for KrisFlyer members globally.

Marriott Bonvoy®: 20% bonus on KrisFlyer miles to Marriott Bonvoy points conversion for KrisFlyer members globally.

Velocity Frequent Flyer: 20% bonus on KrisFlyer miles conversion to Velocity Points for KrisFlyer members based in Australia and New Zealand.

KrisFlyer will launch exclusive promotions on its Facebook and Instagram accounts from 7th to 31st March 2025, offering members a chance to win up to 38,000 KrisFlyer miles. To participate, members will need to follow and comment on KrisFlyer Facebook and Instagram accounts with their creative answers. Full details of the promotions will be available on KrisFlyer’s social media accounts.