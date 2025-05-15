KTO Appoints Hina Khan as Honorary Ambassador

Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) has officially appointed Indian actress and celebrated media personality, Hina Khan, as the Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism from India for the term May 2025 to April 2026. The official appointment ceremony was held on 9th May, 2025 at the KTO Seoul Center (HiKr Ground), in the presence of Andrew JH Kim, Acting Executive VP, International Tourism Division, KTO.

With this appointment, Hina Khan joins KTO’s mission to further enhance the visibility and appeal of Korea as a preferred travel destination among Indian travellers. Through her recent week-long familiarization (FAM) trip across Seoul, Gangwon-do, and Incheon, Hina Khan explored and showcased unique cultural experiences, Korean vegetarian cuisine, K-Drama filming locations, and K-Pop hotspots that resonate with the growing Hallyu (Korean Wave) fandom in India.Myong Kil Yun, Regional Director – India & SAARC Countries, Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) said: “We are delighted to welcome Hina Khan as our Honorary Ambassador for Korea Tourism from India. Her remarkable connect with young audiences and her vibrant storytelling style on social media make her an ideal representative to promote Korea’s dynamic and diverse offerings. We believe this partnership will open new doors for Indian travellers to experience Korea’s culture, food, and trends in a more personal and immersive way.”

Expressing her delight, Hina Khan, said: “It is a great honour to be appointed as the Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism. Korea has always fascinated me – from its beautiful landscapes and rich traditions to the global popularity of K-Drama and K-Pop. I am truly excited to continue to explore and share my journey through Korea with my audience and encourage more Indians to discover this wonderful destination.”

This collaboration is part of KTO India’s continued efforts to engage Indian audiences through curated travel content and theme-based promotions. The appointment of Hina Khan marks a key milestone in promoting Korea as an accessible and culturally rich destination for Indian outbound travellers.