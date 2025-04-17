A quiet revolution is unfolding in how India travels. No longer content with ticking boxes or flocking to the usual suspects, Indian travellers are breaking away from the expected — choosing deeper cultural experiences, rediscovering hidden gems, and reshuffling the global travel deck in the process.

Shifting preferences in Global Travel

Between May 1 and June 30 this year, outbound hotel bookings from India have revealed a dramatic shift in preference Japan, in particular, is capturing the imagination of Indian travellers like never before according to World on Holiday by RateGain. Tokyo has long held its allure, but this summer, it’s Kyoto and Osaka that are stealing the spotlight. Hotel bookings to Kyoto have surged by 184%, and Osaka is close behind with a 195% jump. Tokyo itself has seen a 91% rise, but the real story lies in the growing appetite for a more nuanced, culturally immersive Japan — temples over skyscrapers, heritage over high-tech.

Across the world, this trend of deeper discovery is catching on. France, Germany, Switzerland, and Singapore are all seeing double-digit increases in hotel bookings from India. Almaty in Kazakhstan, perhaps the most unexpected entrant, has soared with a staggering 602% rise in bookings due to easy visas and, direct flights.

Yet, as some destinations rise, others are quietly losing favor. New York, once a mainstay on outbound itineraries, has seen a 47% drop in hotel bookings from Indian travellers. Singapore and Bangkok, long considered staples of the Indian travel calendar, are witnessing a decline as well. The narrative is changing — travellers are no longer drawn purely by what’s popular.

This shift is equally evident at the country level. Vietnam is experiencing one of the steepest climbs, with hotel bookings up 351% compared to last year. Japan follows closely, having grown 212% in the same period. Increased air connectivity has made Japan more accessible than ever to Indian travellers fueling this surge.

Meanwhile, Spain and Canada are both seeing a noticeable drop, signaling that Indian travellers are turning their attention away from over-familiar Western hotspots in favor of emerging destinations.

Rising Domestic Travel

Back home, the travel story is just as dynamic. Domestic hotel bookings are up 55% compared to last summer — and it’s not just the usual suspects leading the charge. While metros like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai continue to see strong demand, it’s the tier-2 cities that are making headlines. Ahmedabad has seen a staggering 8,300% surge in bookings, powered by better air connectivity and focused tourism campaigns. Cities like Visakhapatnam and Amritsar are also climbing fast, signaling a broader shift in how Indians explore their own country.