La Dolce Vita Orient Express, the first Italian made luxury train, makes its much-anticipated debut with a bold ambition: to reinvent the very essence of travel in motion. Eight curated itineraries blending art, landscapes, and three-star Michelin cuisine by Heinz Beck, all in celebration of Italian excellence in motion.

The train was unveiled at Roma Ostiense Station, within the exclusive La Dolce Vita Lounge dedicated to its passengers, on the eve of the inaugural journey, scheduled for April 4th. The first trip, “Tastes of Tuscan Vineyards” will take guests to the charming destination of Montalcino.

Born of a visionary collaboration between Arsenale and Orient Express and supported by Fondazione FS Italiane and FS Treni Turistici Italiani of the FS Group, this pivotal project signals the renaissance of rail as the ultimate luxury. La Dolce Vita Orient Express marks a new era in the Italian tourism landscape, offering travellers an exclusive experience that fully embraces the essence of Made in Italy. It celebrates the country’s cultural, scenic and gastronomic heritage, guiding guests on a unique journey through Italy’s most emblematic destinations.

The Routes

Traversing 14 Italian regions, the train offers eight exclusive itineraries tailored for discerning international travellers. From the canals of Venice to the coves of Portofino, the medieval charm of Siena to the sun-drenched stones of Matera and from Montalcino’s famed vineyards to the truffle paths of Nizza Monferrato, each journey is a celebration of Italy’s rich cultural and natural heritage. Sicily reveals itself in stages – Catania, Palermo, Taormina… each one capturing a different hue of the island’s timeless allure. Thoughtfully designed to embrace the philosophy of slow travel, these routes invite guests to connect deeply with local traditions, flavours and landscapes.

The Train

With 31 cabins, 18 suites, 12 deluxe cabins and the signature La Dolce Vita Suite, the train is the result of a meticulous restoration and design process. Originally Z1 Italian model carriages, each has been reimagined through a major investment that drew on the technical and artisanal excellence of Southern Italy, specialising in railway craftsmanship and design, with work carried out between Brindisi and Palermo. This innovative project marks the creation of Italy’s first private luxury rail fleet, which will ultimately comprise six bespoke trains.

Interior design

The interiors, by Milan’s Dimorestudio, are a reverent salute to Italian design golden age: geometric echoes of Gio Ponti, the sensual modernism of Gae Aulenti, whispers of Osvaldo Borsani. It embodies the spirit of mid-century glamour, an homage to La Dolce Vita and the cultural pulse of 1960s Italy.

Onboard experience

Guests embark from the Orient Express Lounge, envisioned by artist-architect Hugo Toro, where period motifs are refracted through a contemporary lens. There, beneath a lacquered tangerine ceiling, an aperitivo hints at the opulence ahead.

Onboard, guests are treated to menus composed by chef Heinz Beck, inspired by the regions they traverse. Each dish is a narrative seasoned with regional soul. The whole experience is distinguished by its high level of service, while stops at select destinations allow passengers to explore the unique cultural and historical aspects of each region. La Dolce Vita Orient Express invites travellers to rediscover Italy, slowly, elegantly and with a remarkable attention to detail.

“With La Dolce Vita Orient Express, we are introducing a new model to the global tourism landscape, leading an emerging trend: rail cruises, which are becoming increasingly relevant worldwide. Thanks to the synergy between Italian excellence in railways and manufacturing, this project helps strengthen an integrated hospitality system that complements the cruise and hotel industries. The third pillar of tourism starts in Italy and is driven by an Italian company. I believe this is crucial for the revival of our Made in Italy, especially in the industrial and tourism sectors. Our commitment translates into a production that, to date, represents an international benchmark, with the ambition of creating a tourism offer that extends travel beyond peak seasons and promotes alternative destinations, thanks to the exclusivity and comfort of one of the most efficient and sustainable ways to travel. The Dolce Vita train can become a symbol of Italy’s dedication to enhancing its territories, supporting local entrepreneurship, and strengthening national railway production, while contributing to a more integrated tourism system,” said Paolo Barletta, CEO of Arsenale.

Gilda Perez Alvarado, CEO of Orient Express, stated: “The launch of La Dolce Vita Orient Express marks the beginning of a new chapter in Italian train journeys, made possible through our partnership with Arsenale Group. This unique experience is an invitation to rediscover Italy through a new lens—where the glamour of 1960s and 1970s Italy meets the country’s rich hospitality and warm conviviality. The train’s design is brought to life by Dimorestudio, with every detail embodying the spirit of this celebrated period, with all of its zest and charm. The guest journey begins at the La Dolce Vita Lounge at Ostiense Station, a historic space crafted by artist-architect Hugo Toro, setting the stage for an exceptional Italian adventure. Onboard, guests can indulge in gastronomy signed by Michelin-star chef Heinz Beck. A true celebration of all that Italy represents, this voyage captures the essence of the country’s landscapes, flavors, and way of life. From the moment the journey begins at the La Dolce Vita Lounge – guests are brought into a new travel experience that celebrates Italy’s landscapes, flavours, and culture – signed by Orient Express”.