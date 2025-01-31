Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa recently achieved the prestigious Green Globe Certification in recognition of its ongoing sustainability measures.

Marriott executives and hotel officials recognise that the certification is a step forward in their collective journey towards building a greener, more sustainable world.

In a media update, hotel officials referred to the Green Globe Certification as a reflection of the Le Méridien team’s dedication to preserving the natural beauty of Thilamaafushi island whilst offering meaningful and eco-conscious experiences to our guests.

Meaningful initiatives

Aside from exceptionally luxurious amenities, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa also gained recognition for its state-of-the-art 430 sqm hydroponic greenhouse, one of the largest in the Maldives.

The resort has also spearheaded marine conservation programs and initiatives, including solar power generation measures and plastic-free solutions.

Indeed, sustainability is woven into every aspect of the resort’s operations.

Through Marriott Bonvoy’s Good Travel program, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa invites its guests to help make a positive impact through curated experiences in environmental protection, community engagement, and marine conservation.

By doing so, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa and its guests are shaping a future where travel leaves a legacy of care for the planet.