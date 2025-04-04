Leisure Hotels Group (LHG) announces the signing of Bedzzz, Ayodhya, bringing its signature blend of contemporary comfort and hospitality to the culturally rich city of Ayodhya. The newly signed Bedzzz in Ayodhya, will cater to the growing influx of domestic and international travellers in this city steeped in history and revered as the sacred birthplace of Lord Ram, and expected to open in Q2 in 2026.

Bedzzz is changing the way budget-friendly stays are experienced in India with its innovative ‘Sociotel’ concept—where comfort meets connection. Designed for the young at heart, each property features vibrant yet minimalistic interiors, efficient layouts, and welcoming common areas that encourage guests to unwind and socialize. With essentials like a Signature rooftop restaurant Travel Diaries Cafe, Recreational Lounge, and cozy, well-appointed rooms, Bedzzz strikes the perfect balance between convenience and a spirited social vibe. It’s all about embracing the ‘Stay, Play, Vacay’ ethos without compromising on value.

Bedzzz Ayodhya features 20 elegantly designed rooms with a magnificent city view. This property is conveniently located just 2.5 km from the iconic Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, providing easy access to the temple and other key landmarks. Bedzzz’ signature restaurant the Travel Diaries Café with a charming ambience and alfresco seating will offer guests a chance to connect over delicious local and international cuisines. Designed to cater to diverse travellers’ preferences, the property makes a tranquil retreat for pilgrims and tourists.

Commenting on the expansion, Vibhas Prasad, Director, Leisure Hotels Group, said: “With Ayodhya set to welcome a surge in visitors, we are excited to introduce our sociotel concept. Bedzzz, Ayodhya, will provide a dynamic yet comfortable stay experience, blending affordability, community engagement, and thoughtful hospitality. The addition of Bedzzz, Ayodhya aligns with our strategic growth, following recent expansions in Goa and Manali. With this signing, the Group continues to strengthen its footprint in culturally rich destinations, offering unique stays tailored to today’s travellers”.

Travellers can dive into history at the Hanuman Garhi temple, take a stroll along the ghats of Saryu River and immerse themselves in the vibrant local markets beaming with delicacies and traditional crafts. Ayodhya’s cultural vibrance ensures that every visitor leaves with cherished memories, making Bedzzz Ayodhya the perfect stay for their journey.

With Ayodhya as a key spiritual and emerging cultural hub, the city offers seamless accessibility from major metros being well-connected via Ayodhya Airport (8 km) and Faizabad Railway Station (10 km), making it a welcoming haven for both spiritual seekers and leisure travellers.