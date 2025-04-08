As the summer sun shines brightly, Leisure Hotels Group announces the launch of ‘Summer Hill Fest 25’, a seasonal celebration from April to July across its exquisite hotels and resorts. This festival promises a myriad of enticing offers and unique outdoor activities set in picturesque locations, ensuring every moment of your holiday becomes a cherished memory.

From the spiritual sanctity of Haridwar to the serene lakeside charm of Nainital, from the soul-stirring vistas of Rishikesh to the picturesque mountainous hideaways in Kasauli, Summer Hill Fest ‘25 celebrates the diverse beauty of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Each destination is a canvas waiting to be explored, offering a blend of sightseeing wonders and engaging activities. Guests can immerse themselves in a range of experiences, including adventurous jungle safaris in Jim Corbett National Park, soul-soothing yoga retreats and exhilarating river rafting in Rishikesh, serene nature treks in Bhimtal and Ramgarh, and much more. Every day presents a new adventure, catering to varied tastes and preferences.

Indulge in a culinary journey like no other, savoring delectable F&B offerings that showcase local flavors and global cuisines. Whether dining amidst the wilderness with panoramic mountain views or enjoying riverside meals with the tranquil murmur of flowing water, Leisure Hotels Group’s Summer Hill Fest ensures that gastronomic delights complement the natural beauty surrounding all hotels. Guests can also indulge in the invigorating Spa sessions for revitalizing body and soul.

Summer Hill Fest ‘25 is not just a festival; it’s a celebration of life, nature, and joyful moments. From families seeking bonding experiences to solo travelers seeking solitude, this festival caters to everyone looking to craft cherished memories that linger long after the holiday ends.

What: Summer Hill Fest 2025

Date: 1st April to 7th July 2025

Special Pricing at Participating hotels: A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at,

• The Naini Retreat, Nainital- INR 21,000 + taxes onwards

• Aloha On The Ganges, Rishikesh – INR 17,500 + taxes onwards

• The Earl’s Court, Nainital- INR 17,500 + taxes onwards

• Ganga Lahari, Haridwar- INR 16,500 + taxes onwards

• The Riverview Retreat, Corbett National Park- INR 16,000 + taxes onwards

• The Belvedere Himalayan Retreat, Mcleodganj – INR 15,000 + taxes onwards • Fishermen’s Lodge, Bhimtal- INR 13,500 + taxes onwards

• Avalon Cottage, Kanatal – INR 12,000 + taxes onwards

• Atman, Dharamshala- INR 11,000 + taxes onwards

• Baikunth Resort, Kasauli – INR 10,000 + taxes onwards

• Bedzzz Xclusiv Baikunth, Manali – INR 8000 + taxes onwards

• Sun n Snow Inn, Kausani- INR 8,000 + taxes onwards

• Mountoria Retreat, Bhimtal INR 7500 + taxes onwards

• Auradoon, Dehradun INR 7000 + taxes onwards

• Brij Eternity, Vrindavan – INR 6000 + taxes onwards

• Bedzzz, Varanasi- INR 5,500 + taxes onwards

• Bedzzz, Rishikesh- INR 5,000 + taxes onwards

• The Manor, Kashipur- INR 4,500 + taxes onwards

• The Manor, Bareilly- INR 4,500 onwards

• Bedzzz Xclusiv Morjim Goa – INR 4000 + taxes onwards