Lion Air, one of Indonesia’s airlines, has officially announced the launch of a new non-stop route from Manado, North Sulawesi, to Bali. This route will be operated using a Boeing 737-900ERwith 215 economy-class seats and a Boeing 737-800NG, which can accommodate 189 passengers in economy class. Lion Air is committed to providing a comfortable, efficient, and affordable flying experience for all customers.

Flight Schedule

Starting March 21, 2025 – Operates on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

Route Flight No. Departure Arrival Manado (MDC) – Bali (DPS) JT-771 09.50 WITA 12.20 WITA Bali (DPS) – Manado (MDC) JT-770 13.20 WITA 15.50 WITA

As one of the major cities in Eastern Indonesia, Manado has great tourism potential. Destinations such as Bunaken, Bogani Nani Wartabone National Park, and the rich Minahasa culture have attracted both domestic and international tourists. Meanwhile, Bali remains Indonesia’s top tourism destination, offering world-class beaches, cultural attractions, and facilities.

This new Lion Air route will facilitate travel for tourists while also boosting economic and tourism growth in both regions. Additionally, the route is expected to serve as a bridge for business owners, as Bali is a key center for economic and cultural activities.

Benefits of the Manado – Bali Route

1. Faster Travel Time – With a non-stop flight, travel between Manado and Bali is significantly shorter, making it easier for customers traveling for leisure or business.

2. Wider Connectivity – Travelers from Manado can enjoy Bali’s attractions and continue their journey to various domestic and international destinations through Lion Group’s extensive network.

Domestic: Surabaya, Yogyakarta, Semarang, Solo, Majalengka, Lombok, Sumbawa, Bima, Tambolaka, Kupang, Sumba, and more.

International: Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Perth, Brisbane, and other cities across the Asia-Pacific region.

3. Convenient Booking & Benefits – Customers can use the BookCabin app to book tickets, check-in online, and join CabinClub for exclusive deals and point accumulation.