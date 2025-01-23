The UK’s largest regional airline, Loganair, has been appointed as the official transport provider for the inter-islands air service between Kirkwall, Orkney and the islands of Papa Westray, North Ronaldsay, Westray, Sanday, Stronsay and Eday.

Loganair is the current provider of inter-islands airline services and has been successful in its bid to Orkney Islands Council to continue to provide vital lifeline flights to the island communities for another four years.

The contract awarded by the local council through the Public Service Obligation (PSO) framework will see Loganair extend its current contract for a further four years, starting 1st April 2025 to 31 March 2029.

Luke Farajallah, Chief Executive Officer, Loganair said: “The inter-island services between Kirkwall and the neighbouring islands are vital for the communities and individuals who rely on air transport to travel safely and conveniently for personal and professional reasons.

“We’re very pleased that we are continuing to play a part in the provision of these services and that the communities we serve can look forward to remaining connected together using our friendly and reliable services in the years ahead.

“Loganair’s ability to provide these lifeline services is entirely due to the experience and hard work of our dedicated team in Kirkwall who, for almost 60 years, have been there as an embedded part of the community they live in and serve.

“2025 is going to be a very special year for Orkney and the surrounding island communities, and we never take for granted the trust that is placed in us to serve in this wonderful part of Scotland. This announcement allows us to look forward to further developing our relationship with the communities in Orkney and the Islands, providing reliable, sustainable and affordable air travel for at least the next four years through the award of this contract.”

The airline, which pioneered the services in conjunction with the then Orkney Islands Shipping Company in 1967, has continually maintained the lifeline air links connecting the islands of North Ronaldsay, Papa Westray, Westray, Sanday, Stronsay and Eday with Kirkwall ever since. It bases two of its Britten-Norman BN-2 Islander aircraft at Kirkwall to fly the routes, carrying around 20,000 customers every year.

Although the world’s shortest scheduled flight – two minutes between Westray and Papa Westray – is one of the islands’ tourist attractions in its own right, the services fulfil a year-round critical role in the delivery of education, healthcare, mail and other essential services to Orkney’s North Isles. Inter-island flights became bookable on-line for the first time in 2019.

Loganair has previously recruited and trained engineers locally to take over from retiring long-serving members of its team and is committed to continuing this policy of local investment in Orkney wherever it can.

Mellissa Thomson, North Isles Councillor and Vice-Chair of the Development and Infrastructure Committee said: “Our inter isles air service is vital to our isles’ communities – whether that be by providing quick and easy access to mainland Orkney and beyond for local folk, bringing itinerant teachers out to our isles’ schools, bringing youngsters into Papdale Halls or offering an alternative to the ferry for our visitors.

“We’ve been served loyally by Loganair over a number of years and I’m pleased that once again we’ve been able to award the contract to them.”