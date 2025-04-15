Logistics Shakti, an Indian think tank dedicated to advancing global logistics and supply chains, is set to host the SCM Middle East Conclave & Awards 2025 in Dubai on 23-24 April 2025 focusing on the new trade route.

The conclave, bringing together more than 300 top professionals from various verticals of the logistics industry from across India, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe, will spotlight IMEC, examining its transformative role in reshaping global trade routes, optimizing logistics networks, and strengthening economic ties.

The mega event that will be hosted at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai will have the august presence of Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Hon’ble Former President of India, as the Chief Guest, and H.E. Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy UAE as the Guest of Honour. The participants and speakers of the program include top CEOs, CXOs, investors, and policymakers from India, the UAE, and across the IME Corridor.

Serving as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration and reinforcing the Middle East’s role as a key global trade hub, SCM Middle East Conclave will feature key sessions such as “Pioneering Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of the IME Corridor,” “Building Sustainable, Resilient and Profitable Supply Chains,” and “Bharat Mart: Unlocking Global Markets and Strengthening India-UAE Synergies.” Esteemed speakers including Abhishek Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO of Shadowfax, Dr. Raman Kumar, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Logistics, Suresh Vaidhyanathan, Chief Executive Officer of Ghassan Aboud Group, Samrat Sehgal, Global Supply Chain Head at Dabur, and Ramesh Mamidala, Head of Cargo at Tata Air India, will share in-depth insights on how to leverage this trade route to enhance connectivity and address key industry challenges.

Kamal Narayan Omer, Co-founder & Director of Logistics Shakti, shared valuable insights on the significance of the event, stating: “The SCM MIDDLE EAST Conclave and Awards 2025 is more than just a platform, it is a movement towards a more connected, efficient, and resilient global supply chain. Aligned with the spirit of G20 hosted in India which brought global leaders together to advance sustainable and resilient economic frameworks, this event will drive meaningful conversations, recognize industry excellence, and foster collaborations that redefine logistics and trade. As we explore the transformative potential of the IME Corridor, we look forward to engaging with leaders who are shaping the future of global commerce.”

In the same vein, Amit Shankhdhar, Co-founder and Director of Logistic Shakti stated: “This event serves as a crucial platform for industry leaders to collaborate, innovate, and drive the future of global supply chains. With a strong focus on the IME Corridor, we aim to explore its potential in redefining trade routes and enhancing connectivity. The discussions, insights, and recognitions at this forum will play a vital role in shaping a more efficient, resilient, and sustainable logistics ecosystem worldwide.”

The SCM Awards are a prestigious recognition of excellence in logistics and supply chain management, celebrating innovations that enhance industry standards and efficiency. The awards ceremony will spotlight organizations and professionals who exemplify leadership, performance, and creativity in supply chain operations.

The SCM MIDDLE EAST Conclave and Awards 2025 stands as a pivotal event, bringing together global leaders to shape the future of supply chain and logistics. Set against the backdrop of the Indian Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti initiative, Logistics Shakti is dedicated to revolutionizing the sector by fostering innovation, enhancing infrastructure, and driving operational efficiencies.