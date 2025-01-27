The second edition of the Lok Samvardhan Parv is set to begin on 27 January in New Delhi, showcasing the exceptional arts and crafts of Uttar Pradesh. Running until February 2, the festival will highlight stunning creations such as Banaras brocade, wooden handicrafts, and zari (zardozi) garments, offering visitors a mesmerizing glimpse into the state’s rich artisanal traditions.

The festival aims not only to provide a platform for showcasing these unique crafts but also to give visitors from across the country an opportunity to learn about and appreciate these traditional art forms.

A total of 90 artisans from various parts of India will participate, displaying the arts and crafts items at the event, organized by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India. The exhibition will be held at the State Emporia Complex in Connaught Place, New Delhi, and will serve as a valuable opportunity for these artisans to highlight their indigenous work, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of their communities.

The event is designed to promote the arts of the minority communities, but also to foster an environment of innovation and entrepreneurship among the artisans. To help enhance their skills in areas such as product marketing, exports, online trading, design, and GST, the Ministry will host daily workshops in collaboration with the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH). These workshops are aimed at empowering artisans and providing them with the tools they need to succeed in today’s competitive market.

One of the highlights of the festivals will be the presentation of Banaras Brocade, a symbol of Uttar Pradesh’s rich textile tradition. Known globally for its intricate designs, Banaras brocade is most famous for its fine silk sarees, which are often embellished with gold and silver zari work. The exquisite craftsmanship behind these textiles blends centuries-old techniques with modern aesthetics, making them a true representation of the hard work and skill of Banaras artisans.

Zardozi, another celebrated art form from Uttar Pradesh, will also be prominently featured at the festival. Known for its intricate zari embroidery, Zardozi adds a regal touch to traditional Indian garments, including sarees, lehengas, dupattas, and more. Originating from cities like Banaras, Lucknow, and Agra, Zardozi embroidery is a testament to the region’s rich Mughal heritage. The festival will offer visitors a chance to experience the royal splendor of this historic craft.

Wooden crafts from Uttar Pradesh also have special importance in Uttar Pradesh. The carved furniture of Saharanpur and the wooden toys of Banaras represent the ingenuity of the region’s artisans. Handmade wooden products, ranging from decorative items to functional furniture, will be displayed at the event. These eco-friendly, durable items are a testament to the creativity and skill of the craftsmen of Uttar Pradesh.

In addition, 16 culinary experts will join the festival, offering visitors a chance to savor the diverse flavors of India. From Lucknowi Jaika and Gujarati Kitchen to Parsi Cuisine, Punjabi Tadka, Street Treats, and Nawabi Daawat, the food offerings will provide a delectable taste of the country’s rich culinary heritage.