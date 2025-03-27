The Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board (Los Angeles Tourism) launched its “We Love LA” campaign, with a brand-new commercial and corresponding campaign assets that pull back the curtain on the authentic LA experience to invite visitors to immerse themselves in LA’s breadth of attractions, vibrant culinary scene, outdoor adventures, and world-class sports and entertainment offerings. The anthemic commercial, which will air across LA’s target international markets, nods to the beloved classic—Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.”

“The beginning of the year was incredibly challenging for the Los Angeles community, and as we look ahead to recovery, we remain committed to the 543,000 Angelenos and more than 1,000 local businesses who depend on tourism for their livelihoods,” said Adam Burke, President and CEO, Los Angeles Tourism. “The best way that individuals can help our community recover, keep businesses open, and sustain our community in this time of need is by booking a trip to our City of Angels for leisure, business, or meetings & events.”

Tapping into a familiar tune to Angelenos, the “We Love LA” campaign takes viewers through a perfect day in LA, drawing inspiration from Newman’s song, which has become synonymous with home team post-game celebrations.

The campaign will run across paid media platforms in domestic markets, including New York, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, DC, Boston, and Seattle.

“‘We Love LA’ isn’t just a tagline – it highlights the passion, optimism, and commitment we have for our community,” Burke continued. “As one of the primary gateways to the United States, our City of Angels is ready to roll out the red carpet for visitors from around the globe and help our community to heal.”

The ad was created by Los Angeles Tourism’s Creative Director, Shelley Leopold, and Director Matt Baron, with the award-winning production company Partizan. Known for his signature cinematic style, Baron masterfully captured the vibrant essence of Los Angeles, inviting visitors in to experience and share the deep love Angelenos have for their city.

“Los Angeles is one of the world’s most inclusive and welcoming communities, where visitors instantly feel at home,” said Bill Karz, Senior Vice President, Brand & Digital Marketing, Los Angeles Tourism. “The ‘We Love LA’ campaign celebrates the authentic experiences and everlasting civic pride that define our city. From its unique culture to unforgettable moments, LA’s essence is woven into every local and visitor experience. This campaign is truly a heartfelt love letter to the City of Angels, and we’re so proud to share it with the world.”

Aligned with Los Angeles Tourism’s community-centered mission, the campaign features local Angelenos as brand ambassadors, showcasing the city’s iconic attractions as stunning backdrops.

With significant infrastructure and development projects in progress, such as the modernization of Los Angeles International Airport and the ongoing construction of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, along with major upcoming events like NBA All-Star 2026, the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open Championship, FIFA World Cup 26, Super Bowl LXI in 2027, and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Los Angeles Tourism is dedicated to leveraging the city’s growing momentum as it prepares to take center stage for these global events in the coming years.