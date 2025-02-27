Tamarind Global, a premier full-service provider of luxury hospitality, travel, wedding, and event services, has announced the advancement of Louis D’Souza as its Managing Partner. A founding member of the company, Louis will now lead the business across Tamarind Global’s offices in India and overseas.

Mahesh Shirodkar, Managing Director of Tamarind Global, emphasized the significance of this development, stating: “Louis’s elevation is a testament to his dedication, strategic vision, and deep industry expertise. As we embark on an exciting phase of growth, his leadership will be instrumental in driving innovation, expanding our global footprint, and enhancing client experiences. With a strong foundation and a clear roadmap, we are confident that the coming years will bring unprecedented success and transformation for the company.”

For the past 18 years, Louis has played a key role in Tamarind Global’s success, shaping the company’s excellence in tourism, events, and hospitality. His expertise in curating personalized experiences and driving technological advancements has been instrumental in the company’s growth.

Speaking about his new role, Louis D’Souza shared, “The region is brimming with opportunities, and I am eager to harness its potential to drive Tamarind Global’s growth. With our dynamic team fostering cross-functional synergies, I look forward to developing innovative solutions that strengthen our position in this evolving market. The tourism, hospitality, corporate, and events sectors are experiencing significant growth, and Tamarind Global is well-positioned to be a key player in this transformation”.

Under Louis’s leadership, Tamarind Global is on track to achieve key milestones over the next five years as part of its strategic growth plan. The company will reinforce its presence in key markets while expanding its inbound business across Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia, with a focus on experiential travel, wellness tourism, and corporate incentives. The Delhi–National Capital Region, recognized as a hub for corporate, wedding, and lifestyle events, remains a key area of focus and Tamarind Global aims to strengthen its position in this dynamic market. Additionally, the company will broaden its celebrations and corporate portfolio with a presence in the UAE.

As part of its long-term strategy, Tamarind Global is investing significantly in digital transformation to enhance efficiency and elevate client experiences. The company is upgrading ASTRA 2.0, its proprietary software, while introducing a more intuitive digital booking platform that provides seamless access to global hotels, flights, transfers, and additional services. Further innovations include a transportation management application to streamline logistics and an On-Tour App to enhance operational efficiency through digital documentation solutions. Additionally, Tamarind Global is strengthening its HR Management Systems, reinforcing its commitment to fostering a positive work environment as part of its focus on becoming a Great Place to Work™.

Sharing his vision for the future, Louis added, “At Tamarind Global, we are planning ahead with a focused strategy that includes talent acquisition, training, digital transformation, and value creation for both our internal and external stakeholders. We see the next five years bringing remarkable growth, innovation, and personalized client experiences.”