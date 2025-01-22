With this move, the Lufthansa Group holds a 41 percent stake in ITA Airways, while the remaining 59 percent will initially continue to be held by MEF.The two parties had agreed in May 2023 that Deutsche Lufthansa AG would acquire a minority stake of 41 percent in ITA Airways. The European Commission approved the participation on 29 November 2024, with other competition authorities outside the EU following suit. The first step of the investment was implemented through a capital increase of 325 million euros. Options for the acquisition of the remaining shares have been agreed upon and can be exercised from this year. With today’s transaction, ITA Airways becomes the fifth network airline in the Lufthansa Group.Carsten Spohr, Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are proud to finally welcome ITA Airways to the Lufthansa Group. The ITA Airways team has written an impressive success story in recent years, and with great energy, passion, and expertise, has built an airline that is already the pride of an entire nation. We look forward to continuing this success story together. With our investment, we will now strengthen the Italian and European aviation market and the position of the Lufthansa Group as number one in Europe. Our joint passengers worldwide will benefit from improved offers and optimised connections as early as this upcoming summer flight schedule.”Italy will become a further “home market” for the Lufthansa Group, already being the company’s second most important international market after the USA. Rome Fiumicino Airport will serve as the sixth and southernmost Lufthansa Group hub, with Milan-Linate playing a prominent role as a metropolitan airport in the economically strong northern Italy region.ITA Airways will be retained as a strong brand and further developed. The Lufthansa Group and ITA Airways can now conclude the first cooperation agreements for their passengers. In a few weeks, ITA Airways frequent flyers will be able to collect their points or miles in either the existing “Volare” program or Miles & More, the Lufthansa Group’s loyalty program. Additionally, collaborations such as joint codeshare connections, mutual use of lounges, and admission to the Star Alliance aviation alliance will follow successively.Since it began operations in 2021, ITA Airways has grown with a modern and environmentally friendly Airbus fleet of 99 aircraft, including 22 long-haul Airbus A350-900, Airbus A330-900neo, and A330-200 aircraft. The airline flies to almost 70 destinations worldwide, with its home base in Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate airport. In 2024, the airline welcomed around 18 million passengers on board.Joerg Eberhart has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ITA Airways, taking over tasks previously performed on an interim basis by Antonino Turicchi and Andrea Benassi. Lorenza Maggio will become the Chief Strategy and Integration Officer (CSIO) and a member of the Board of Directors, managing the strategic development and integration of the airline into the Lufthansa Group. Michael Trestl will oversee the holistic integration of ITA Airways into the Lufthansa Group as the ITA Implementation Officer, transferring from Austrian Airlines to the Group headquarters in Frankfurt. “I am delighted that we can appoint two managers from our own ranks to the management of ITA Airways: Joerg Eberhart and Lorenza Maggio,” says Carsten Spohr. “With their extensive experience and expertise, they will continue ITA Airways’ successful course and quickly integrate the airline into the Lufthansa Group. With Michael Trestl, an experienced airline manager will take over the integration task in the group.” With the addition of ITA Airways, the Lufthansa Group continues to strengthen its position as the leading aviation group in Europe. This partnership marks a significant step forward in enhancing connectivity and service for passengers while fostering growth and innovation in the European aviation market. Ready to experience the benefits of this new alliance? Book your next flight with ITA Airways and Lufthansa Group today!