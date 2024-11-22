With the goal of leading global travel trends analysis, Mabrian builds up an experts’ team that provide data insights powered by its world-class travel intelligence platform.

Mabrian, the global travel intelligence company, is expanding its analytics team with the addition of Cristina Panizo, a seasoned expert in hotel technology and the travel industry. Panizo will take on the role of Head of Insights & Tourism Advisory under the leadership of Sonia Huerta, a strategic move aiming at strengthening Mabrian’s consultancy capabilities, delivering enhanced travel intelligence, data analysis, and advisory services to destinations, hotel companies, and the entire travel industry value chain.

With over a decade of experience in the tourism and hospitality sectors, the newly appointed Head of Insights & Tourism Advisory brings to Mabrian extensive expertise in hotel technology innovation, business strategy, and destination marketing. Her career spans leadership roles in organizations such as Hesperia World, where she served as Director of Information Technology, managing Business Intelligence, project management, and controlling initiatives. She has also worked as a consultant at Deloitte, designing strategic plans for hotel chains and destinations, and at THR, focusing on destination marketing.

Panizo graduated in Business Administration at Universitat Pompeu Fabra and specialised in Marketing at ESAN, and holds an Executive Leadership Certificate from Cornell University and a Digital Transformation Certificate from UC Berkeley.

At Mabrian, she will leverage her expertise in digital transformation and strategic consulting to drive business development within the Travel & Tourism industry. By welcoming Panizo, Mabrian enhances the company’s capabilities in the hospitality sector, delivering best-in-class data-driven insights and innovative solutions for all stakeholders in the tourism and travel sectors.