Madhya Pradesh’s impressive pavilion is poised to be a major highlight of this six-day cultural extravaganza, organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary Tourism, Culture and Religious Trusts & Endowments Department and Managing Director Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, said : “Bharat Parv is a grand celebration of India’s cultural diversity, and Madhya Pradesh is proud to be a key participant. Through our pavilion, we aim to offer a deep and authentic experience of our state’s heritage, culture, and tourism potential.”_

The Madhya Pradesh pavilion will be a harmonious reflection of the state’s deep-rooted spirituality, cultural essence, and artisanal brilliance. A dedicated information center will highlight the state’s iconic spiritual destinations, including the sacred Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, Omkareshwar Temple, and the tranquil Sanchi Stupa, offering a journey into its profound spiritual heritage. The pavilion will also showcase GI-tagged products and One District One Product specialties, providing visitors a glimpse into the craftsmanship that embodies the spiritual and cultural ethos of Madhya Pradesh.

Adding to the charm, the pavilion will host live cultural performances by the renowned Janki Band, which will bring the state’s folk traditions to life. A food court featuring Madhya Pradesh’s authentic local delicacies, such as poha-jalebi, Gwalior ki Bedai Poori, Morena kiGhaz, Indori Kees Kachori and many more_, will not only be open for sale but will also include live kitchen demonstrations showcasing the preparation of the iconic dishes such as Garadu Chaat and Khopra Patties on the 30th.

Additionally, a handicraft and handloom stall will display the state’s exhibition of handicrafts including Gond paintings, Zari Zardozi, Batik, Bell metal artefacts, and various weaves of Madhya Pradesh such as _Chanderi and Maheshwari_, providing an opportunity for visitors to take home a piece of Madhya Pradesh’s artistic legacy.