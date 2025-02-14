Air cargo solutions firm Magma Aviation reports that it made significant progress in terms of overall growth and expansion in 2024.

With its strategic hubs in Europe and expansions in Dubai and Dublin, Magma Aviation is well-positioned to make substantial improvements in operational efficiency and market coverage.

Last year, Magma Aviation signed a multi-year contract with Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) for freighter handling at Belgium’s Liege Airport (LGG) with the aim of enhancing handling capabilities.

In addition, the company also added narrow-body aircraft to their fleet, marking a significant step in diversifying and optimizing their operational capabilities.

Moving into new headquarters

To capitalise on leasing opportunities the company opened a new global headquarters in Dublin.

Furthermore, Magma Aviation opened an additional office in Dubai to strengthen its commercial presence in the East and access new markets.

Magma Aviation CEO Peter Kerins said: “2024 was a very exciting and challenging year for us. We set out on a plan to make the most of the resources we were using. This will continue as we grow, but the one thing we introduced, and which we always keep in mind, is being quick to adapt. Considering the growth of Magma Aviation over the years, I think the strength has been our people. Our team are experts in what they do.”

Last year the air cargo industry saw an 11.3 percent increase in demand compared to 2023, reaching record volumes.

Tale of the tape

Cargo capacity increased by 7.4 percent in 2024 compared to the previous year, with international operations up by 9.6 percent.

With market growth and the company’s strategic goal for expansion, Magma Aviation decided to sign a contract with WFS for freight handling services at Liege.

Kerins explains: “We needed bandwidth in our handling partner in Liege as we proceed with our five-year plan. WFS was the perfect choice.”

With regard to Magma Aviation’s new global headquarters in Dublin, Kerins pointed out that the Irish capital is a global aviation hub.

He said: “This allowed us to start developing better relationships with leasing companies. Approximately 50 percent of the world’s aircraft are leased from Ireland. To grow the company’s network, it is essential to strengthen our position here as new, more efficient, long-range aircraft come to market.”

Likewise, the company’s new office in Dubai was set up to support its increased operations and growing demand in the Middle East.

The decision to open an office in Dubai was an integral part of Magma Aviation’s global expansion strategy.

According to Kerins: “Due to Dubai’s strategic central location, it is a well-connected hub from which we can access new markets. This allows us to manage the existing African and Middle Eastern routes, while focusing on expanding our presence in Southeast Asia, the Indian Subcontinent, and China.”