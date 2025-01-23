Atlys, a visa processing platform, announces a 21.4% increase in inbound travel to India for spiritual purposes, primarily driven by Mahakumbh and other major festivals. Over the past decade, global interest in spiritual tourism has steadily risen, positioning India at the forefront with its rich spiritual heritage and diverse cultural tapestry.

The Mahakumbh, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, is currently underway, attracting estimated 42 million pilgrims, and it happens once in 144 years, with many international visitors. Atlys data reveals that nearly 48% of all spiritual travel visa applications are linked to major events and pilgrimages like the Mahakumbh.

This surge for applications is largely driven by travellers from the UK and USA, underscoring the global interest in India’s spiritual offerings. Additionally, demographics are shifting: while spiritual travel was once predominantly associated with older generations, millennials now lead the trend, with 66% of this segment being women—indicating a broader move toward female-led spiritual exploration.

“India’s spiritual legacy has always captured global attention, but we’re now seeing an embrace of these sacred journeys by travelers seeking both adventure and self-discovery,” said Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys. “The Mahakumbh and similar festivals are no longer just for traditional pilgrims; they’re appealing to a broader audience looking for meaningful experiences.”

As per Atlys data , group inbound travel applications have surged 35%, reflecting a growing preference for communal spiritual experiences. The sacred trinity of Varanasi, Rishikesh, and Haridwar continues to dominate destination preferences.

To support this unprecedented growth, local authorities have enhanced infrastructure and accommodation facilities around key spiritual sites, ensuring a seamless experience for international visitors.