Malaysia Airlines and Singapore Airlines formalise partnership

Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) and Singapore Airlines (SIA) recently confirmed the formalisation of their joint business partnership.

This most recent agreement follows the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia’s (CAAM) approval of the matter last month, as well as that of the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore in July 2025.

The approvals enable MAB and SIA to begin work progressively on deepening their commercial partnership, enhancing connectivity and offering greater flexibility for customers travelling between Malaysia and Singapore.

Potential initiatives include revenue sharing flights between the two countries, joint fare products, coordinated flight schedules, and joint corporate travel arrangements across both markets.

The carriers will communicate further details as they are rolled out.

Moving forward together

Malaysia Aviation Group managing director Izham bin Ismail pointed out how the formalisation of the strategic joint business partnership with Singapore Airlines represents a step in advancing the Group’s Long-Term Business Plan 3.0, positioning Malaysia Airlines for its next phase of growth.

He said: “This collaboration brings together complementary frequencies and aligned schedules, enabling deeper connectivity between Malaysia and Singapore. Over time, it reinforces Malaysia Airlines’ competitive position by enhancing scale, relevance, and network resilience across key markets.”

At the same time, SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong remarked: “I would like to thank the authorities in both Singapore and Malaysia, whose approvals pave the way for this deeper strategic partnership between Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines. Our win-win collaboration strengthens both carriers’ operations, while delivering enhanced value to customers across our combined networks. This also reinforces the long-standing and deep people-to-people and trade links between Singapore and Malaysia, supporting economic growth and connectivity that will benefit both nations.”

Since signing an agreement in October 2019, MAB and SIA have progressively expanded their codeshare arrangements.

Today, SIA codeshares on Malaysia Airlines’ services between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, London (Heathrow), and 15 domestic destinations¹ within Malaysia. MAB codeshares on SIA’s services between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur and Penang in Malaysia, as well as between Singapore and Barcelona, Brussels, Cape Town, Copenhagen, Istanbul, Johannesburg, London (Heathrow), Rome, and Zurich.

In February 2024, both carriers introduced reciprocal cross-participation between their frequent flyer programmes, allowing members to earn Enrich points and KrisFlyer miles on selected flights operated by the airlines.