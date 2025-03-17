Malaysian flag-carrier Malaysia Airlines and online travel service provider Trip.com announced a new partnership today, 17th March.

Under this partnership, both parties will seek to enhance the travel experience for airline passengers.

This collaboration makes Trip.com the first third-party platform integrated into the MHupgrade programme which was previously available only on the Malaysia Airlines website.

In doing so, the two parties offer travellers a seamless way to access upgrade opportunities.

Trip.com Group associate vice-president CT Ooi said of the new partnership: “We are thrilled to partner with Malaysia Airlines to bring the MHupgrade service to our customers. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to enhancing the travel experience by providing more options and greater convenience to our users and is also a testament to the trust that our partners such as Malaysia Airlines have in us to build innovative new products together.”

For his part, Malaysian Aviation Group chief commercial officer for airlines Dersenish Aresandiran remarked: “We are delighted to collaborate with Trip.com to extend the reach of our MHupgrade service. This strategic partnership will enable us to offer our valued passengers an elevated travel experience with our signature Malaysian Hospitality while expanding our presence in the global market through a trusted partner in Trip.com.”

A better way to book upgrades

MHupgrade offers eligible Economy Class or Business Class ticket holders the opportunity to place an offer to upgrade to the next cabin class.

By integrating this feature, users who book Malaysia Airlines flights on Trip.com can now conveniently access and enjoy premium travel experiences with greater ease and flexibility.

Malaysia Airlines, renowned for its world-class service and hospitality, sees this partnership as an opportunity to reach a broader audience and provide more passengers with the chance to experience the exceptional service of its premium cabins.

The integration of MHupgrade on Trip.com provides passengers with a seamless and user-friendly process to bid for upgrades, including on the recently introduced A330neo.

Customers can look forward to enjoying the luxurious amenities and comfort of Malaysia Airlines Business Class and Business Suite, such as priority boarding, access to exclusive lounges, gourmet dining options, and more.