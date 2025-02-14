Malaysia Airlines reveals its new “Time For Premium Leisure” campaign

Malaysia Airlines reveals the next phase of its Time For brand campaign: Time for Premium Leisure.

Time for Premium Leisure is set to redefine Business Class travel by showcasing its unparalleled comfort, personalised service, and world-class amenities.

From spacious seating and bespoke in-flight experiences to exclusive access to award-winning lounges and gourmet dining, travellers can indulge in a seamless and luxurious journey.

Running until Thursday, 20th February, this exclusive Business Class campaign offers up to 20 percent off fares across its Malaysian domestic and international network.

In addition, members of the airline’s award-winning Enrich programme can also enjoy an additional five percent off fares, while non-members are encouraged to sign up for free to unlock this exclusive benefit.

Raising the bar for the premium travel experience

Malaysia Aviation Group’s chief commercial officer of airlines Dersenish Aresandiran pointed out that Malaysia Airlines is constantly working to boost the premium travel experience via comfort, exclusivity, and its signature Malaysian hospitality.

Aresandiran said: “This commitment is exemplified in the introduction of our next-generation A330neo, setting a new benchmark in business class travel. Designed for discerning travellers who seek more than just a seat, our Business Class offers spacious suites with privacy doors, direct aisle access, and our state-of-the-art elevation seat, designed for ultimate relaxation. Whether traveling for business or leisure, our goal is to ensure that every moment onboard is an indulgence in premium comfort.”

As part of this journey, Business Class passengers can enjoy an elevated end-to-end travel experience from the moment they arrive at the airport, including personalised Meet and Greet assistance, access to the Golden Lounge and partner lounges worldwide, and private terminal transfers at KLIA Terminal 1, powered by Mercedes-Benz.

Onboard, they may enjoy gourmet dining selections, including the option to pre-order Chef-on-Call signature dishes, along with premium amenities for ultimate relaxation.

Complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi via MHconnect is also available to ensure seamless connectivity throughout the journey.

To make the journey even more rewarding, passengers transiting through KLIA Terminal 1 can enjoy a Bonus Side Trip, unlocking the chance to explore one of seven exciting Malaysian destinations at no extra cost.

From the stunning beaches of Langkawi to the cultural heritage of Penang, the lush rainforests of Kuantan, or the vibrant cityscape of Johor Bahru, this offer allows travellers to immerse themselves in Malaysia’s breathtaking landscapes and world-renowned cuisine, all within one trip.