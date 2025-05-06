Malaysia Airlines Signs Strategic MoUs

Air Promotion Group (APG) – Strengthening Reach and Content Delivery in Offline Markets

Malaysia Airlines announces the signing of three strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with key global trade partners – APG (Air Promotion Group), StudentUniverse, and ATPI (Advanced Travel Partners International) – as part of its continuous efforts to enhance market reach, deliver greater value to its diverse customer base, and strengthen its global distribution and commercial presence.

Dersenish Aresandiran, Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines, Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), said:“These partnerships reflect Malaysia Airlines’ strategic ambition to deepen our reach across multiple customer segments and geographies. Whether it’s extending our content to offline markets, creating added value for students, or enhancing our marine segment capabilities – we are focused on providing seamless, value-driven experiences for travellers worldwide. We look forward to working closely with our partners to unlock new opportunities and deliver mutual growth.”

Malaysia Airlines is poised to strengthen its global distribution strategy through a strategic partnership with APG, the world’s largest and most successful airline representation network. By joining the APG Platform—APG’s NDC (New Distribution Capability) portal—the airline will expand its presence in offline markets and unlock wider access to its complete NDC content.

Leveraging APG’s network in over 150 countries, Malaysia Airlines will expand its reach to travel agents globally, driving revenue growth and strengthening its presence in offline markets. The APG Platform also enables cost-effective distribution of enriched content—like dynamic offers and bundled fares—while giving agents access to a wider travel portfolio, including hotels and car rentals.

