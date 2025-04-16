Malaysia Airlines’ parent firm Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) returns as the Official Airline Partner and Premier Sponsor for Malaysia’s largest international travel trade event: MATTA Fair 2025.

The fair is scheduled to begin on Friday, 18th April, and will run until Sunday, 20th April, at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) Kuala Lumpur.

Occupying 16,000 sq ft of space on Level 3 of MITEC, the MAG Arena promises to steal the spotlight with a line-up of exciting experiences that fuse innovation, travel inspiration, and legendary entertainment.

The arena promises an engaging experience featuring interactive cabin experiences of its fleet and the all-new A330neo; AI-powered destination showcases as part of its Time For campaign; and a meet–and–greet with three Manchester United Legends, building anticipation for an unforgettable MATTA Fair experience.

With a strong emphasis on customer-centric innovation, value-driven promotions, and seamless end to-end travel experiences, Malaysia Aviation Group continues to strengthen its position as the nation’s flagship carrier as it connects travellers to an expanding global network with greater efficiency and convenience.

What to expect at the MAG Arena

Malaysia Airlines MATTA Fair Deals: Up to 30 percent off on Economy and Business Class fares across all Malaysia Airlines’ routes (domestic and international) for travel until 31 March 2026, available for three days only at MITEC Kuala Lumpur and on the airline’s official website, as well as the Malaysia Airlines mobile app until 28th April;

Firefly MATTA Fair Offers: Fares from RM59 (or approx. GBP10) for all operated flights during the MATTA Fair period (online and offline purchases), with the option for the new FlyBetter Bundle (preferred seat selection and an additional five kg baggage allowance);

Enrich Member Exclusive Sales: The MATTA 48-Hour Enrich Priority Sale will provide Enrich members and Enrich Co-Brand card holders early access to deals (15 to 16 April 2025), with an extra five percent off promotional fares for Enrich members booking online, and 5x EnrichMoney Points for members using EnrichMoney Visa prepaid card or 4x bonus Enrich Points using Ambank Enrich Visa Credit Card across all MAG platforms;

Buyers’ Contest: MAG airlines will be giving away a total of 18 return tickets (including Business Class to Paris and Economy Class to Japan and India) through the Buyers’ Contest at the MATTA Fair.

Enrich Promotions: Enrich members can enjoy 10 percent bonus Enrich Points on Enrich Hotels stays (until 30 Sept 2025) and 5,000 Points off redemptions of 10,000 or more, plus 20 percent off Points on Enrich Xperience redemptions (18 to 20 April 2025), and can fast-track to Silver or Gold with EnrichMoney and earn exclusive perks at MATTA Fair.

MHholidays and Journify Offers: MHholidays is offering discounts on Flight + Hotel packages (RM300 off Business Class (or approx. GBP52) , RM150 off Economy Class (or approx. GBP26) for international and domestic destinations), complimentary Golden Lounge access for the first online bookings (18 to 20 April 2025), and Journify’s Journify Travel Sale includes RM100 (or approx. GBP17) discounts on Flight plus Hotel packages across ASEAN and RM200 (or approx.. GB35) off MHflypass for CIMB credit cardholders, plus five per cent off travel extras on Journify.